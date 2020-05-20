The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A Nissan Rogue was reported broken into April 29 at the Gateway Trailhead at Jeffrey Blvd. N. and Jamaca Avenue N. while its owner was using the trail. Nothing was taken, and there are no suspects.
• A Minnesota woman was cited April 30 in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. for handheld use of a wireless device after Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies observed her waiting at the semaphore, looking down and touching her phone. The driver said she was looking at the Kwik Trip app — a mobile application that requires internet access.
• A Minnesota man was cited April 30 on Kimbro Avenue and 75th Street N. for disobeying a barrier after deputies on patrol followed a request by the city of Grant to stop drivers from skirting a “road closed” barrier and damaging the road. Following the traffic stop, the driver said he always drove around the barrier. Two other drivers were cited for the same offense at the same location within the next half hour.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 89th Street N. on May 1 reported receiving a phone call from a scammer claiming to be his grandson needing bond money. The complainant asked for a phone number to call the scammer back, then quickly called his grandson to find out if the grandson was really in trouble and needed the money. The grandson said he was OK and didn't need any help.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Woodland Drive reported mail theft overnight April 26-27.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Echo Lake Court on April 27 reported an attempted Xcel scam. No personal information was provided, and deputies asked their investigations unit to repost an Xcel scam notification to WCSO social media.
• A resident on Wildridge Road on April 28 reported an attempted email scam threatening to disseminate private videos of him if he didn't send bitcoin to the attached link. The complainant did not send the bitcoin and deleted the email.
• A resident on Woodland Court on April 28 reported receiving an email from an unknown person claiming to have her passwords and a video of her accessing explicit websites. The complainant was to send $2,000 in bitcoin or the video would be released to all the complainant's contacts. The complainant suffered no losses and reported the email to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
• A resident in the 1000 block of Prestwick Place on April 28 reported being notified by several of her contacts that they'd received a text message from her spoofed number indicating that she had a task for them and to send her gift cards. When deputies tried to call back on the number, they found it disconnected. No one suffered any loss, and the complainant was directed to report the issue to the IC3.
• The BP gas station in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. reported a gas drive-off amounting to $23.53 by a driver in a maroon Kia minivan with out-of-state license plates on April 30.
• A fat tire bicycle was reported stolen April 30 from a Warner Avenue address.
• A set of house keys was reported found April 30 near the intersection of Maple Street and Warner Avenue.
• A bicycle was reported found April 30 in the weeds near the intersection of Edith Drive and Robert St. The complainant was instructed to leave the bike in his yard for the public works department to pick up.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota man was cited at 1:04 a.m. April 29 on westbound Highway 36 to the southbound I-694 ramp for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies who clocked him on radar. When the driver requested a warning instead of a citation, deputies quickly advised him that he was locked in at 18 mph over the limit and he was going to be issued a citation.
