When Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conduct traffic stops, they usually ask drivers if they know why they were pulled over. Occasionally, motorists do know why they were pulled over. Quite often, the conversation includes an excuse offered by the motorist. The most likely excuse for the excuse is probably a campaign to reduce or eliminate the fine. In the experience of this publication's Crime Desk, no fines have been reduced through creative excuse-making. However, very occasionally, a fine is reduced through frank admission of guilt. Let's see if contrition reduced any fines this year.
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 2:21 a.m. May 25 for failure to provide proof of insurance after he was pulled over for flashing high beams at Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies as they passed. The driver's slurred speech and watery eyes prompted deputies to administer field sobriety tests, which proved negative for DWI. The driver told deputies he bumped the high beams accidentally.
• An eastbound motorist was cited Nov. 3 on 75th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked him on radar. When asked if everything was OK, the driver said he was late for work.
• A voter was cited Nov. 3 on 75th Street N. and Kimbro Avenue N. for stop sign violation after making a right turn at the stop sign without stopping first. When asked why she didn't stop, she said she was on her way to vote and was anxious.
• A grandson was cited Nov. 3 on eastbound 75th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked him on radar. When asked if everything was OK, the driver said he was just going to his grandfather's house and didn't pay attention to his speed.
• Deputies on Dec. 5 cited a motorist on westbound Highway 36 and Manning Avenue N. for hands-free cell phone violation after they observed her on the phone to their left while waiting at the traffic light. They also observed her spotting them, at which time she immediately put the phone down. The driver said she was on the phone because she had just gotten a call telling her she had been exposed to COVID-19.
• The driver of a semi was cited Dec. 18 on westbound Highway 36 at Manning Avenue N. for semaphore violation after southbound deputies at Manning Avenue waiting at the light observed the tractor trailer combo cross the intersection against the red light. When the driver said he ran the light because he didn't want to slam on the brakes, deputies quickly advised him that if he were following the speed limit and paying attention to the traffic lights, he would have had ample time to stop when the light turned yellow.
• An unidentified male, 59, was cited Dec. 19 on eastbound Highway 36 at Manning Avenue for violating the hands-free law after deputies waiting in the left turn lane beside the motorist observed him holding a phone in his hands and manipulating the screen for several minutes. The driver told deputies he was 59 years old and does not text while driving and that he only looks at his phone at red lights.
• A female motorist was cited Dec. 21 on eastbound 60th Street N. at Manning Avenue N. for hands-free phone violation subsequent offense, following a conviction for the same offense in October. Deputies in their unmarked squad observed the subject to their left holding a cell phone in her hand as she drove. The driver told deputies she had the phone on Bluetooth but was still holding it in her hand, and that was stupid.
Mahtomedi
• A Minnesota woman was cited April 30 in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. for handheld use of a wireless device after deputies observed her waiting at the semaphore looking down and touching her phone. The driver said she was looking at the Kwik Trip app — a mobile application that requires internet access.
• A Minnesota man was cited April 30 on Kimbro Avenue and 75th Street N. for disobeying a barrier after deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop, following a request by the city of Grant to stop drivers from skirting a “road closed” barrier and damaging the road. The driver said he always drove around the barrier. Two other drivers were cited for the same offense at the same location within the next half hour.
• A jogger along Warner Avenue N. at Stillwater Road at 7:53 p.m. Dec. 3 reported a group of young teens in a vehicle harassing him as part as an ongoing issue and for throwing a rock at him during the latest encounter. After he retrieved the plate number of the vehicle, deputies visited the home of one of the teens. The teen said they did it in the past because it was fun.
Pine Springs
• The driver of a white SUV was cited Nov. 25 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding by deputies on stationary patrol in the center median for speed and seat belt violations who clocked her at 75 mph. The driver admitted to speeding 80 mph while knowing the limit was 55 mph. As the driver did not try to minimize her actions, her citation was reduced to 69 mph.
• White Claw Hard Seltzer made him do it, said a driver arrested for second-degree DWI at 12:16 a.m. Nov. 28 on northbound I-694 to the ramp to westbound Highway 36, after deputies on stationary patrol pulled him over for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver admitted to drinking and failed the portable breath test with a 0.161. The vehicle, which did not belong to the driver, was left at the side of the road while he was carted off to jail.
• The driver of a Volkswagen was cited Dec. 5 on eastbound Highway 36 at the I-694 overpass for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies. As an excuse, the driver went on the offensive, saying he looked at his speedometer and was going 61 mph. As deputies explained the citation, the driver asked for deputies' name and badge number. When deputies checked their radar after the traffic stop, they found it to be in good working order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.