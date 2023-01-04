2022 Crime Desk favorites - a workday in the life of a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy is never dull.
Mahtomedi
• Why is the road not plowed? Hmmmm: A resident living near Hallam Avenue S. and Frankland Street at 8:50 a.m. Dec. 11 reported that his road was not plowed. Deputies quickly advised him that the party to call in such matters was either Mahtomedi City Hall or Mahtomedi Public Works. Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle owner received a citation at 2:02 a.m. Dec. 11 for having parked on a snow emergency route overnight.
• Driver puts self in wheelchair: A male with two sore feet was arrested Dec. 28 in the 1000 block of Park Avenue by deputies conducting a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle. They found that one of the two adults sleeping inside had an active warrant out on him. The male became upset about the warrant and began kicking his vehicle with the foot not already in a walking cast. When the male complained about pain in his foot and new pain in his already injured foot, he was released from custody at the Lakeview Hospital Emergency Room.
• A Metro transit bus was reported stolen Jan. 20 from an address on Long Lake Road. Deputies initiated a pursuit of the stolen bus.
• Love/hate relationship with snowplows: First, a barking dog was reported, then the Mahtomedi snowplows were reported at 1:04 a.m. Jan. 24 for being out on duty and making the barking dog not want to go back inside its house on Hickory Street.
• We don’t tow on demand: Employees at the FedEx depot on Long Lake Road on Jan. 28 reported a vehicle that had been parked on their property for two years. After the car cleared stolen status, deputies advised the complainant that if they wanted the vehicle off their property, they would have to be responsible for towing it.
• Deer get stuck, too: A gravely injured deer was reported March 16 stuck on a pond in the 9000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. Deputies dispatched the deer to a more pain-free world and removed it from the ice.
• Make him go to school, officer: A Hickory Street resident reported a student who refused to go to school March 16.
• Reporting the ethanol: A customer of the Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road walked across the street to the Mahtomedi Fire Department on March 27 to report that the gas station had mislabeled the amount of ethanol in his gasoline, causing his carburetor to seize up. Deputies provided the complainant with a case number.
• A turkey on the lam: An injured turkey reported March 30 in the area of Wildwood Road turned out not to have been injured after all but was merely running wildly all over the road. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on the turkey and shooed it off the busy road and into a grassy area.
• They used their best stationery: A Hallam Curve resident on April 18 reported receiving a suspicious handwritten envelope with no return address in the mail. Inside the envelope was a sheet of toilet paper that appeared to have been unused. When asked about possible suspect information, the complainant mentioned family members with bad blood due to inheritance issues. The crime desk is unable to confirm whether the sheet of toilet paper was in absolutely pristine condition at the time of its receipt.
• We’re not air traffic controllers: A seaplane was reported for causing a disturbance at 11:01 a.m. Aug. 30 on Mahtomedi Avenue. Dispatch advised the complainant to contact the city.
• Tell her to talk to the hand: A Ledgestone Drive resident on Nov. 9 reported that he no longer wanted contact with his mother and asked deputies to convey that information to her. Deputies quickly advised the complainant they would not be making personal phone calls on the complainant’s behalf.
• Reporting the snowplow driver again: A Wildwood Road resident on Nov. 30 reported snow blocking his driveway. On further review, it was determined that the city had not yet plowed the road at that location.
Pine Springs
• You can’t skate in a buffalo herd: A skateboarder was reported at 11:21 p.m. June 24 on eastbound Highway 36 over Hilton Trail N.
Willernie
• You said to move the truck, you didn’t say anything about a trailer: An ongoing property dispute on Kimberly Avenue was reported April 9. Deputies advised both parties to stay away from each other. On April 10, deputies were again called out to this scene of a property dispute. One of the parties had recently contacted Washington County to certify a survey of the property line and had started to build a fence along the associated stake line. The property owner on the other side of the stake line parked his truck across the property line to obstruct the fence installation. When deputies advised the truck owner to move his truck off the neighbor’s property, he complied without incident. However, a pop-up trailer is still staged on the property line, obstructing full construction of the fence line, and parties are currently going through the civil process for the remainder of the dispute.
