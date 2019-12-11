The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A resident in the 6000 block of Jasmine Avenue N. reported the rear window of a vehicle broken out overnight Nov. 9-10. Nothing was reported taken.
• An “Uber mom” was cited Nov. 11 on northbound Manning Avenue N. at Liberty Avenue for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by southbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies in their unmarked squad car. When deputies advised her of her speed, she asked, “How do you know?” Deputies then explained about their use of a speed detection device, otherwise known as radar. The driver told deputies she was late to pick up her child at school and needed to then pick up another child from a different school. Her infant daughter was in the vehicle for the ride.
• Deputies issued a citation at 2:17 p.m. Nov. 11 on Lake Elmo Avenue and 62nd Street to a motorist for cellular phone use while driving.
• An unidentified motorist was cited Nov. 11 on Jamaca Avenue N. at 80th Street N. for speeding 96 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A counterfeit check was reported Nov. 12 in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N.
• An assault was reported Nov. 12 in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N., although the victim did not wish to press charges. The suspect fled after the assault because he had warrants out for his arrest.
• Burglary was reported Nov. 12 on Maple Street.
• Two students in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. were reported for disorderly conduct Nov. 13 after refusing to follow directives from school administrators. Deputies escorted the pair to the principal's office, where a chat between students and administrators took place. After school sanctions were administered, the students then left the premises without permission.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Ironwood Avenue N. on Nov. 13 reported his son's Xbox hacked earlier in the year. The hacker then threatened to “swat” their house if they did not send money. The complainant did not send money to the hacker. Deputies advised the father and son about the next steps to contact Microsoft about the hacker and try to track down the hacker's user profile name to report to Microsoft to deal with.
Mahtomedi
• A resident in the 1000 block of Inverness Place on Nov. 11 reported a phone scam in which the caller posed as her college-age son in Colorado and requested money for bail. When the complainant tried to verify that it was really her son by asking the caller for his birthdate, he hung up on her. No financial loss was suffered.
• A resident on Ridge Way reported his ex-girlfriend for harassing him via phone calls, emails and texts on Nov. 11. He told deputies he told the subject several times that they had broken up and to stop contacting him. However, when deputies contacted the ex-girlfriend, she told them she's the one having problems with the ex-boyfriend harassing her and had been planning to block his number. When deputies returned to the ex-boyfriend to advise him to take out a harassment restraining order, they noticed his dilated pupils, stumbling motions and thick-tongued speech. The complainant had told deputies he was on medication and had been drinking. When the ex-boyfriend said that he did not mix medication with alcohol and was not drunk, deputies gave him a card for the county's Crisis Line.
• An adult female was arrested Nov. 11 on Long Lake Road and Century Avenue for driving after revocation and other traffic-related misdemeanor violations.
• An employee at FedEx on Long Lake Road reported his iPhone 10 stolen Nov. 12 from the backpack he left hanging in the common area of the building.
• An unconscious person in a vehicle at Century College was reported on Nov. 13. As the driver showed signs of impairment, he was transported to St. John's Hospital. Deputies located a controlled substance in the vehicle. A DWI investigation is pending.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified driver was cited at 1:17 a.m. Nov. 10 on westbound Highway 36 at the I-694 southbound ramp for speeding 64 mph in a 55 mph zone and for driving after revocation. Deputies used his passport information to look him up on their computer.
• A Minnesota man was cited Nov. 11 in the 9000 block of westbound Highway 36 for driving after revocation and for careless driving after he was pulled over for an attempted merge into the right lane that sent the car already occupying that space flying toward the ditch. The driver told deputies he was aware of his revoked status.
Willernie
• A driver was arrested on Stillwater Road and Trim Place at 1:30 a.m. Nov. 16 for DWI after he was pulled over for no headlights and expired tabs. He then failed the field sobriety test and provided two inadequate breath samples.
