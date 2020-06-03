The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A vehicle was reported damaged May 14 at Mile 12 along the Gateway Trail after a window was broken in while its owner was rollerblading.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Stillwater Road on May 11 reported a person on the property who had been banned from the site.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Iverness Place on May 11 reported an attempted Social Security scam via phone. When Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to call back on the number, it was disconnected. The complainant suffered no financial loss and revealed no personal information.
• A resident on Wedgewood Drive on May 11 reported an attempted scam, and a resident on Forest Trail on May 12 reported the same thing.
• A resident on Park Avenue reported seeing and hearing suspicious activity around her home at 2:30 a.m. May 12. Due to a rash of mail thefts in the area, the complainant requested extra patrol.
• A resident on Emerald Lane reported receiving vague threats via text from her ex on May 12.
• A resident on Warner Way on May 13 reported receiving a letter from the state unemployment insurance offices indicating he was denied unemployment benefits because he had failed to show proof of identity. The complainant told deputies he was presently employed and had never applied for benefits.
• A resident on Emerald Lane on May 14 reported her ex, who had been served an order for protection (OFP), for making a scene at her father's workplace and for possibly being en route to her address. When deputies arrived on the scene, they did not see the male but gave the complainant's parents OFP process information.
• A resident on Glenmar Avenue on May 15 reported his neighbor for cutting shrubs on his side of the property line while he was out of town for six days. When deputies interviewed the neighbor, she said the complainant had threatened her prior to deputies' arrival and that she was about to seek an OFP due to the ongoing incidents.
• A resident on Dahlia Street on May 15 reported receiving a notice from the USPS that his mail had been stolen and that some of it had been recovered. The complainant thought his stimulus check may have been among the pieces of stolen mail. The caller was given contact information for the detective working on mail thefts in the area.
• A resident on Wildwood Beach Road on May 16 reported taking a video of an unknown party opening his mailbox. He doesn't believe any mail was taken. Another resident on the same road reported finding a large pile of mail belonging to the other residents along the road.
• A resident on Dartmoor Road on May 16 reported a party for sending harassing Facebook messages from false accounts and showing up at her house. The caller was advised to take out a harassment restraining order.
• A resident on Stillwater Road claimed a neighbor had assaulted her May 16 in the hallway of the building.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited May 12 on westbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies who clocked the vehicle on radar.
