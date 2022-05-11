The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies took a report of ATVs roaring through Tighe-Schmitz Park April 12.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:46 p.m. April 12 in the 4000 block of East County Line Road and cited a motorist for speeding 33 mph in a 25 mph zone, after reporting in at 7:37 a.m. to observe no traffic violations during their directed patrol.
Grant
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:54 a.m. April 11 on eastbound 75th Street N. for an undisclosed violation.
• Criminal damage to property was reported April 11 in the 10000 block of 60th Street N. after multiple padlocks were cut off trailers and a trailer door was forced open. Nothing was reported stolen at the time of the report, however.
• A Mahtomedi Middle School student in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. on April 11 reported receiving harassing texts and TikToks.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop April 15 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for registration that expired in December.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 12:35 p.m. April 16 in the area of Lake Elmo Avenue N. and 75th Street N. turned out to be an unmarked police car with its lights on.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Jasmine Court N. on April 16 reported money stolen off a VISA debit gift card.
Mahtomedi
• A Wildwood Road resident at 4:11 a.m. April 10 reported hearing what sounded like a wagon being pulled outside and someone saying “shhhh”.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speed at 5:25 p.m. April 10 in the area of Mahtomedi Avenue and Neptune Street and ended up towing the vehicle for tax evasion, after the tabs were found to have been expired a significant time before.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen April 12 from the 1000 block of Echo Lake Court.
• Suspicious vehicles reported at 10:58 p.m. April 12 on Lost Lake Court, along with juveniles yelling and talking about a gun, turned out to be four youths involved in a Nerf war. The youths were compliant, warned about activities that might cause alarm in others and sent home.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen April 14 from an address on Stillwater Road.
• Holiday gas station employees in the 800 block of Stillwater Road on April 14 reported finding a license plate on their premises that belonged to a person with revoked impound status. Deputies appropriated the plate to be turned into evidence and destroyed.
• Deputies responded to a Wildwood Road address on April 16 on a report of a burglary, but determined that criminal damage to property had occurred instead.
Willernie
• Harassment was reported April 14 on Kimberly Road as part of an ongoing property line dispute.
