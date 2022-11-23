The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Gun shots were reported Oct. 23 in the 10000 block of 60th Street N., and a bullet was recovered from the property.
• Complainants in the area of Jamaca Avenue N. and 75th Street N. reported cars driving too fast on 75th Street N. Oct. 28.
Mahtomedi
• A suspicious vehicle occupied by six juveniles was reported at 2 a.m. Oct. 20 in the general area of East Avenue. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the youths that it was well past curfew and that they needed to head home.
• A surveyor was reported Oct. 21 for stepping on the neighbor's property in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue while surveying the property next door. When told to get off the property, the surveyor did so. Therefore, deputies assured the complainant that no crime had been committed.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen overnight Oct. 21-22 from a Robert Street address.
• A motorist in the area of Wildwood Road and Wedgewood Road was cited Oct. 23 for speeding 64 mph in a 45 mph zone.
• On Oct. 24, a landlord on Ridgeway Court reported that her tenant, scheduled to move out at the end of October, was demanding that she remain at the residence until mid-December. Deputies advised the complainant to start the eviction process, even though there was no formal lease agreement. They further advised the complainant the situation was a civil matter, but to alert them if there were further developments.
• A Warner Avenue resident on Oct. 26 reported vehicles speeding by O.H. Anderson Elementary every morning. Deputies advised the complainant that this was a safety issue, and that extra patrol was needed.
• Deputies on patrol in the 3000 block of Century Avenue Oct. 26 received an alert from Mahtomedi city staff that a business in the city was out of compliance with the recently enacted massage ordinance.
• A Wildwood Road resident reported property stolen out of a motor vehicle on Oct. 26.
• An unknown male was reported for indecent exposure on Stillwater Road at 3:19 p.m. Oct. 27. Other witnesses said they saw the male walking away from the area. Deputies were unable to spot the naked man.
Pine Springs
• Deputies cleared a large green gate from the middle of I-694, just south of Highway 36 on Oct. 26.
• Residents in the 3000 block of Long Lake Road reported speeding and aggressive driving, along with crosswalk violations during morning and afternoon school pickup on Oct. 26.
• Deputies on Oct. 27 assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in searching a vehicle for drugs, following a traffic stop on eastbound Highway 36 at I-694. Deputies were successful in locating the drugs.
Willernie
• A Minnesota woman was arrested for DWI at 11:57 p.m. Oct. 29 on northbound I-694, just south of Highway 36.
• A Faversham Road resident reported receiving threats Oct. 24.
