The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 12:23 a.m. June 23 on Hall Avenue and Wildwood Avenue for driving on a license canceled for behavior inimical to public safety, following a traffic stop for an expired temporary license plate.
Dellwood
• Items were reported stolen from a vehicle parked at a construction site on Gardner Lane overnight June 19-20.
Grant
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight June 22-23 from the 8000 block of 60th Street N.
• A motorist was arrested for third-degree DWI at 10:13 p.m. June 23 on Highway 36 after he was observed crossing over the right fog line more than once. During the traffic stop, the driver showed all the classic signs of intoxication, and he admitted to drinking alcohol. Although the driver was unable to perform most field sobriety tests, he took and failed the portable breath test with a 0.17. At jail, his blood alcohol content was 0.18.
• A motorist was cited June 24 in the 9000 block of 107th Street N. for driving after revocation.
• An unknown male was cited June 25 in the 9000 block of Dellwood Road N. for speeding 67 mph in a 50 mph zone by Washington County Sheriff Office deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to going too fast and said he lived a few blocks away.
• A northbound male in the 7000 block of Manning Avenue N. was cited June 25 for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked him on radar. The driver told deputies he didn’t realize he was going that fast and that it must have been because of the song he was listening to on the radio. The driver was also verbally warned about needing to have clear covers on both his license plates.
Mahtomedi
• A Ledgestone Drive resident on June 21 reported that multiple items were purchased fraudulently on her Best Buy account.
• A wallet was reported found June 21 on Berwick Place.
• Cash was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked on Woodland Court overnight June 21-22.
• A generator was reported stolen overnight June 21-22 from an address on Quail Street.
• Indecent exposure was reported June 22 at a place of employment in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
• A large tree on Williams Woods Road was reported struck and damaged by an unknown vehicle June 24.
Pine Springs
• Three separate Minnesota drivers were cited in a 55 mph zone on Highway 36 between 8:03 p.m. and 8:39 p.m. June 23 for speeding by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked them on radar.
Willernie
• An unknown individual wearing scrubs was reported for digging up a plant in a neighbor’s yard near Faversham Road and Wildwood Road in the dead of night June 20. Deputies checked the area and could not locate anyone in scrubs displaying clandestine behavior with a dug-up plant at 12:33 a.m.
• An unidentified male was arrested at 10:33 p.m. June 24 on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a domestic abuse no contact order after deputies were called out to Webster Road on a civil dispute between a father and son.
