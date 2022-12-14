The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
An Ideal Avenue resident on Nov. 13 reported receiving threats over the phone.
A resident in the 10000 block of Manning Avenue Court N. on Nov. 16 reported being the victim of an email scam, in which she transferred $4,500 to an unknown party.
An unidentified motorist was cited at 1:51 a.m. Nov. 17 in the area of 75th Street N. and Jamaca Avenue N. for undisclosed offenses following a traffic stop for speeding and a subsequent vehicle search.
A male riding a bicycle in circles with no lights on at the intersection of 60th Street N. and Jasmine Avenue N. was reported at 5:36 a.m. Nov. 18. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies called out to the scene couldn’t see him.
Three golf carts were reported taken from the Loggers Trail golf course in the 11000 block of 80th Street N. on Nov. 18.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop Nov. 19 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Mahtomedi
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 11 on Salem Court.
An abusive male was reported at 11:26 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Dugout Bar on Mahtomedi Avenue after he assaulted staff and patrons. Deputies arrived on scene to remove and ban him from the premises.
Teens playing “ding dong ditch” were reported at 11:39 p.m. Nov. 12 in the 1000 block of Prestwick Terrance in the second episode of the same behavior in two nights.
A motorist was cited Nov. 13 in the 400 block of Lincolntown Avenue for speeding 49 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Cash in the amount of $3,800 reported stolen from a Wildwood Road residence Nov. 15 turned out to have been merely misplaced inside the home.
A suspicious gas can was reported left in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Century Avenue at 5:25 a.m. Nov. 17. Deputies were dispatched out to the scene to remove the gas can.
Hit-and-run was reported Nov. 17 on Mahtomedi Avenue.
A motorist was cited at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 18 on Stillwater Road for driving without a proper driver’s license after he presented deputies with an identification-only card during the traffic stop.
An unidentified motorist was arrested for driving after cancellation due to behavior inimical to public safety at 12:15 a.m. Nov. 19 on Ash Street and Wildwood Beach Road, following a traffic stop for a burnt-out headlight. During the vehicle search subsequent to the arrest, deputies located marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the motor vehicle.
After an East Avenue resident on Nov. 19 reported being the victim of a possible fraud, deputies assured her that she wasn’t when she divulged that she hadn’t actually sent gift card numbers to the scammer upon request. However, deputies did advise the complainant to seek security protection for her computer.
An Echo Lake Court resident on Nov. 19 reported her ex-boyfriend for breaking into her home.
Pine Springs
Deputies cited two motorists during the week of Nov. 13-19. On Nov. 17, they cited a motorist on I-694 for an undisclosed violation. On Nov. 19, a motorist was cited for speeding in the 6000 block of Hilton Trail N.
Willernie
A motor vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 16 from an address on Stillwater Road.
A motorist was cited Nov. 19 in the area of Stillwater Road and Wildwood Road for a stop sign violation.
