‘Tis the Season for the Reason’
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi and Pine Springs involving excuses for bad driving behavior in 2021:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood woman was cited at Aug. 16 on the 700 block of Hall Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign, after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies observed her roll through the sign at Jay Street and Hall Avenue. The driver told deputies she lived nearby and always drives through that intersection without stopping and admitted it was a bad habit.
Dellwood
• A woman was cited March 22 in the 8000 block of Dellwood Avenue for cell phone violation after deputies on patrol observed her stick her cell phone out of her vehicle's sunroof. The driver said she was trying to take a picture while driving.
• The driver of a red truck towing a 12-foot trailer was cited July 16 on Dellwood Road and Lake Avenue for hands-free cell phone violation by deputies in their unmarked squad car, who way back on southbound Manning Avenue observed the driver holding a cell phone in front of his face as he manipulated the screen in his thumb. The driver may or may not have noticed that he turned west on Lake Elmo Avenue N., because he certainly didn't notice Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies positioning themselves in his side mirror trying to pull him over until he got all the way to Dellwood. The subject apologized and said he didn't see deputies because he was distracted. The driver said he was on the phone to see where he was going, although he would have known that had he looked up once in a while.
• An unidentified driver was cited at Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Quail Road for failure to drive with due care and for failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone. The motorist told deputies that “speed limit shouldn't matter if there's no one else on the road.”
Grant
• A driver described by deputies as “a little frustrated and confused by the statute” was cited March 13 on westbound Highway 36 for cell phone use while driving, after deputies traveling next to him observed him holding a phone in his left hand against the steering wheel while manipulating it with his right hand. The driver stated that he didn't even know where his phone was, even though deputies saw it lying on his seat next to him. The male then said he didn't know it was illegal to hold his phone while driving. Deputies noted that despite all his denials, the driver never denied actually holding the phone.
• A southbound driver at Jamaca Avenue N. and 75th Street N. was cited April 2 for hands-free cell phone violation after deputies observed her stopped at the sign holding her cell phone up to her ear. When the driver saw deputies, she put the phone down. The driver told deputies she was on the phone with her mother because she was helping her move and wanted to tell her she was on her way. The driver also said she doesn't usually talk on the phone while driving.
• A Minnesota woman was cited April 9 in the 9000 of westbound 75th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. When asked why she was stopped, the driver said she was only following the traffic. Deputies assured her that none of the other drivers were going 70 mph.
• A young motorist was cited at 8:47 a.m. April 12 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for passing violation after deputies in their unmarked squad observed the vehicle ahead of them pass two vehicles while in a clearly marked no-passing zone. The driver knew why deputies stopped her and said that she was choking, so she was trying to get to her friend's house.
• A northbound male in the 7000 block of Manning Avenue N. was cited June 25 for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver told deputies he didn't realize he was going that fast and that it must have been because of the song he was listening to on the radio.
• A westbound motorist was cited July 3 on 75th Street N. at Kimbro Avenue N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies, who clocked him on radar. The driver told deputies he was just sick of all the traffic on Highway 36 and just wanted to breathe.
• A motorist eastbound on 75th Street N. was cited June 30 in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad car. The driver said she was speeding because she had a bug in the car and was trying to get it out by rolling down the windows and blowing it out.
• A motorist eastbound in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. was cited July 11 for semaphore violation, after north-facing deputies parked on the shoulder of Lake Elmo Avenue N. observed him turn right in front of them without stopping first. The driver told deputies he knew why they stopped him and that he saw deputies parked on the shoulder. However, his answer to why he didn't stop at the light was that his car had low acceleration, and he wanted to get a head start.
• A driver with an attitude was cited Sept. 8 in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for hands-free cell phone violation, after deputies observed him holding the phone in his right hand as he passed them. The driver told deputies he was on his way to a job and had just received a text message requesting his ETA. Deputies noted that the driver's admission was captured on body camera, after he argued with them and demanded to be given a break.
Mahtomedi
• A driver was cited Dec. 26 in the 4000 block of Wildwood Road for speeding 67 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver told deputies she was speeding because she was late for a COVID test.
• A male motorist was cited Feb. 21 in the 200 block of northbound East Avenue for hands-free cell phone violation, after deputies waiting for traffic to pass observed a vehicle pass them with emergency flashers activated while the driver worked a phone atop the steering wheel. The driver told deputies his flashers were on due to transmission trouble and that he was only using the phone to see where his wife was in case he broke down. Deputies quickly advised the motorist that using an app to keep track of his wife was also not permitted. When deputies prepared the citation, the driver said, “OK, then, let's do it.”
• A Florida motorist was arrested and cited for DWI at 8:01 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 900 block of westbound Stillwater Road after deputies pulled him over for having no headlights on in the darkness and light drizzle. The driver explained the lack of headlight illumination as the fault of the rental car. However, the driver's glazed eyes and heavy odor of alcohol indicated that the lack of turning on the lights was caused by his intoxication. Deputies administrated SFST's at the scene, on which the driver registered a 0.08 blood alcohol content.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota man was cited at 10:46 p.m. March 5 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver admitted to speeding and said he was just trying to catch up to his friends.
• A driver was cited May 13 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver admitted to speeding and said he was having a bad day because his soccer team just lost 6-2.
• An unidentified woman was cited July 8 on eastbound Stillwater Road for hands-free cell phone violation by stationary deputies in their unmarked squad, who observed her holding the phone in front of her face as she drove. When deputies caught up to the subject on Hilton Trail N. at 64th Street N., she was still on the phone. The driver said she had the phone on speaker but was holding it in her hand as she talked to her daughter.
• A Wisconsin driver was cited at 7:18 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 6000 block of Hilton Trail N. for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. After the vehicle passed deputies at an alarmingly high rate of speed, it slammed on its brakes. After the vehicle had slowed down considerably, deputies clocked it on radar at 78 mph. The driver admitted to wrongly speeding and said that the vehicle behind her was riding her bumper and trying to get her to race.
Whew! That’s A Relief!
If you see something, say something! Vigilant residents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant and Mahtomedi reported the following suspicious circumstances to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in 2021 that turned out to be mostly harmless:
Birchwood
• A vehicle reported for pulling into a driveway in the area of White Pine Lane and Hall Avenue at 11:41 p.m. April 25 turned out to be a grocery delivery driver trying to find the proper address. A nearby resident confirmed the delivery was valid.
• A suspicious male reported for lurking around the side of a Wildwood Avenue residence at 2:59 a.m. Aug. 20 turned out to be an Xcel Energy employee trying to gain access to the complainant’s gas meter, after the meter man called in stating he was out trying to check the meter.
Dellwood
• A vehicle parked on Many Levels Road sporting a suspicious collector’s plate Jan. 28 turned out to actually belong to the resident of that address.
• A vehicle reported for being parked at the side of the road in the area of Dellwood and Dwinnell avenues at 11:43 p.m. May 20 turned out to belong to an individual holding a spot in line for an estate sale of a house the following morning. A consensual vehicle search upturned only personal items.
Grant
• A suspicious truck reported for driving in and out of driveways in the 9000 block of 60th Street N. during the morning of Jan. 18 turned out to be an employee of Wright Tree services notifying homeowners that trimmers would be coming onto their properties to trim along power lines.
• A strange helicopter reported for flying over a house in the 7000 block of 73rd Court N. turned out to be mosquito control spraying for mitigation.
• A suspicious male appearing to look for rocks in a construction area on Inwood Way N. May 24 turned out be worthy of suspicion, after deputies on routine patrol noticed his car parked on the shoulder. When deputies ran his plate number, they learned he had several entries in the WCSO files for suspicious behavior in construction areas as part of an ongoing issue. Deputies conducted extra patrol of the Inwood Way N. construction area in the following days.
• A suspicious stationary person reported in a wooded area across from a pond in the 8000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. at 2:17 p.m. July 9 turned out to be a statue, when deputies inspected the area with their binoculars.
Mahtomedi
• A suspicious white Chevy Suburban loading UPS packages into a vehicle from a UPS truck at 11:07 a.m. Dec. 21, turned out to be two parties with personal vehicles and UPS clothing dropping off packages.
• A suspicious vehicle stopping at mailboxes in the area of Quail Street at 6:50 a.m. Feb. 12 turned out to be the White Bear Press paper carrier.
• A report of a person in crisis Feb. 15 in the 1000 block of East Shore Avenue turned out to be two intoxicated parties having an altercation.
• A suspicious vehicle reported to be on the prowl on Wildridge Court for mail theft opportunities at 6:56 a.m. March 6 turned out to be the paper delivery vehicle.
• A suspicious vehicle reported in a parking lot on Wildwood Road at 10:33 p.m. April 21 turned out to be people trying to jump a friend’s battery.
• A suspicious verbal altercation at 1:29 a.m. April 25 in the 800 block of Stillwater Road turned out to be a large family gathering for Ramadan. The guests said they were about to leave.
• A suspicious couple reported for having trouble walking and falling to the ground at 8:20 p.m. April 30 on Mahtomedi Avenue turned out to be very intoxicated, and were transported home by backup deputies.
• A suspicious loud noise coming from the back of the Washington County Library on Stillwater Road at 12:21 a.m. May 1 turned out to be coming from the gas meter. Xcel Energy was contacted.
• A suspicious painter reported by a public works employee May 14 for pouring a white liquid into the city sewer drain on Wedgewood Court turned out to have poured a diluted water-based primer. Deputies verbally warned the owner of the painting company.
• A suspected burglary reported June 18 in Ledgestone Drive after the resident reported her service door closed and garage door open turned out to have been the service door shut by the wind, accompanied by the complainant forgetting to shut the garage door. Deputies cleared the house aided by K-9 officers, just to be sure.
• Multiple juveniles reported at Mahtomedi Beach in the 1000 block of Park Avenue after hours at 10:49 p.m. June 14 were asked to leave. Deputies took two additional calls this week of juveniles at Mahtomedi Beach, after hours, but advised the complainants that the city lengthened the beach hours to 10 p.m., and the juveniles were not there after hours yet.
— Loretta B. Harding
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.