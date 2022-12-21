The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies issued two citations for speeding in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. One ticket was issued at 9:58 p.m. Nov. 22 and the other at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 23.
• A WCSO squad was damaged Nov. 27 while trying to protect a cyclist in the 10000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. Northbound deputies observed a southbound cyclist about to be passed in close quarters by a large road grader. Deputies slowed down and maneuvered their squad over to the northbound shoulder to make room for the grader to use most of the center of the road to pass the cyclist. However, the squad clipped a mailbox and broke its side mirror. Deputies didn't want to commit a hit-and-run, so they notified the mailbox owner about the incident.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Hidden Glade Avenue N. on Nov. 28 reported that her Ring camera had captured an unknown male knocking at her door during the night.
Mahtomedi
• An intoxicated male was reported at 12:22 a.m. Nov. 20 at the Dugout Bar on Mahtomedi Avenue for assaulting staff members. No injuries were reported, but the male was formally banned from the premises.
• A motorist was cited at 2 a.m. Nov. 20 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for a burnt-out tail light.
• An unidentified driver was arrested for DWI at Nov. 20 in the area of Hallam and Huron Streets after deputies on patrol came upon a person slumped over the steering wheel at the intersection.
• A mountain bike was reported found Nov. 27 in the area of View Road and Lost Lake Road. After it cleared the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as not stolen, deputies took the bike to be entered into evidence for safekeeping.
• A stray cat was reported Nov. 27 on Hallam Avenue for biting a person. EMS personnel also responded to the incident.
• A motorist was cited Nov. 28 in the area of Long Lake Road and Echo Lake Avenue for driving after revocation, after deputies conducted a random license plate check and conducted a traffic stop.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident on Nov. 29 reported a public works employee for hitting the curb with a large utility vehicle and breaking irrigation lines in the yard. Deputies advised the complainant to contact City Hall during normal business hours.
• A Wildwood Road resident on Nov. 30 reported snow blocking his driveway. On further review, it was determined that the city had not yet plowed the road at that location.
• A Dahlia Street resident on Nov. 30 reported receiving unwanted, harrassing mail.
Willernie
• A Stewart Road resident reported his neighbor for coming over to the residence Nov. 29 to punch and kick his door. The complainant told deputies the behavior may have stemmed from a female who stayed at his residence the previous week. The complainant just wanted the incident documented and didn't want to press charges.
