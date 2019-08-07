The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Fires were reported set July 23 behind Mahtomedi Middle School on 75th Street N. and on the turf of the stadium behind the middle school.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Keats Avenue N. on July 23 reported losing $350 from a Craigslist swindle.
• A resident in the 9000 block of 65th Street N. on July 24 reported her vehicle's window broken in.
Mahtomedi
• A stepfather was reported banned July 21 from his stepson's property in the 100 block of Ridge Way after the two had a “falling out.”
• A resident in the 1000 block of Warner Avenue N. on July 23 reported mail theft.
• A tire was reported slashed July 23 on a vehicle parked at Century Avenue in the 3300 block of Century Avenue.
• Two juveniles were reported at 1:57 a.m. July 24 for breaking into buses at the school district community center in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies found an unsecured bus with its entry door open. Deputies then noticed a flashlight shining inside one of the shorter buses. As deputies approached, two males wearing black hoodies escaped through the top hatch and ran toward a swamp to the north, where deputies lost track of them. Inside the bus, nothing appeared to have been tampered with except for the first aid kit, which was left open on the floor.
• Four juveniles were reported July 26 for trespassing on docks in the area of Elm Street and Park Avenue and entering private boats without permission, smoking marijuana and damaging property. The owner of a pontoon boat reported that a fire extinguisher had been ripped from the floor of his boat and emptied. Damage was reported at $30. Witnesses reported seeing the four juveniles — who have been identified — spraying the extinguisher while smoking weed.
• A boat owner whose boat is docked near Elm Street and Park Avenue on July 26 reported that a tackle box on his boat was thrown overboard into the lake. A fire extinguisher from the boat was emptied onto his boat, leaving residue over half the boat. The tackle box was later recovered, but the items from the tackle box are still missing in the lake.
Pine Springs
• A Woodbury woman, 19, was cited July 24 on westbound Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. The driver admitted to speeding and said she was late picking up her aunt.
Willernie
• A resident in the 500 block of Paddington Road on July 21 reported fraud.
• A bicycle was reported on the side of the street in the 400 block of Stillwater Road July 23 by two juveniles. O'Leary Auto Body held onto the bike for one day in case the bike's owner returned for it.
