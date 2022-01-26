The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched out to the Wildwood Elementary School parking lot in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. on a Dec. 27 report of a stolen snowmobile.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. reported checks stolen from the mailbox Dec. 29. The complainant received notice that an attempt was made to cash the checks.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 30 from a parking lot in the 11000 block of 60th Street N.
Mahtomedi
• An intoxicated employee on duty was reported Dec. 26 at a care facility on Mahtomedi Avenue, after another employee made a 911 hang-up call. After seeing deputies arrive, the subject took off stumbling out the side door, where deputies quickly located him by following his footprints in the snow. A portable blood test sample registered a blood alcohol content of 0.3. Upon being cleared by Mahtomedi EMS, the subject was picked up by a parent.
• A grandma was reported for assault at 4:30 Dec. 26 on Forest Avenue after she became upset at not being allowed to take her grandchild out of town. The complainant said that her child’s paternal grandmother took her property and hit her in the face when she tried to retrieve the property. The complainant could have pressed charges, but wanted only to document the incident, which she did, twice.
• A Juniper Street resident reported a possible burglary Dec. 26 after returning home and finding the garage door open and lights on. The complainant disclosed that, although there were multiple unsecured weapons in the home, nothing was reported missing. Deputies searched and cleared the premises just to make sure.
• An unidentified male was arrested at 10:08 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 800 block of Stillwater Road after deputies on patrol saw someone they knew to have an active felony warrant out against him. When deputies searched and took the subject into custody, they discovered M30 fentanyl pills on his person.
• A suspicious vehicle driving slowly along Oak Grove Lane and shining its headlights into yards at 3:36 a.m. Dec. 27 turned out to be deputies themselves. “It’s just me,” deputies advised dispatch.
• The registered owners of four different vehicles parked on Wood Street were each cited at around 8:00 a.m. Dec. 27 for violating the winter parking ban.
• A motorist was cited Dec. 27 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road for driving after revocation.
• A male with two sore feet was arrested Dec. 28 in the 1000 block of Park Avenue by deputies conducting a welfare check on a suspicious vehicle. They found that one of the two adults sleeping inside had an active warrant out on him. The male became upset about the warrant and began kicking his vehicle with the foot that was not already in a walking cast. When the male complained about pain in his foot and new pain in his previously injured foot, he was released from custody at the Lakeview Hospital Emergency Room.
• A Kenwood Street resident on Dec. 28 reported the Xcel Energy scam, in which the caller threatens to turn off the complainant’s power if money or personal information is not handed over.
• The Holiday station on Stillwater Road reported a gas drive-off Dec. 29. Deputies contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, who later paid for the gas.
• A security camera was reported stolen Dec. 29 from an address on Ideal Avenue N.
Pine Springs
• A suspected intoxicated driver observed weaving between lanes and almost driving into the ditch on westbound Highway 36 at the Hilton Trail overpass near midnight Dec. 29 turned out to be a dead sober driver having trouble with the slick road conditions. Deputies advised the driver to slow down and endeavor to maintain his lane.
