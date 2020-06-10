The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
A resident on Wildwood Road on May 20 reported the driver of a white Porsche for running over a garden rock and plants near the curb. When Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene, they noticed only that the landscaping rock was moved and the plant looked in good enough shape to grow back. Deputies advised both parties there was no crime, and both parties agreed that $20 would cover a new plant and moving the rock back.
Grant
A stolen vehicle was reported recovered May 19 in the 9000 block of Justen Trail N.
A United Rentals driver picking up equipment was reported for damaging a fence May 20 at Mahtomedi High School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
A resident in the 7000 block of Field Ridge Road on May 22 reported someone filing for unemployment in his name. The complainant stopped the process at no loss to himself.
Three uncapped syringes were reported found May 22 in the Mile 16 parking lot of the Gateway Trail.
A walker along the Gateway Trail reported returning to her vehicle May 23 in the parking lot on Dellwood Road N. and Kimbro Avenue N. and finding the front passenger window broken out. Nothing was taken.
Mahtomedi
A resident in the 1000 block of Berwick Lane on May 17 reported a weapons assault with injuries.
A resident on Tamarack Street on May 18 reported burglary to a detached garage and items taken.
A bicycle was reported stolen May 19 from a rack on the rear of a vehicle while it was parked in Chuck and Don's Pet Supplies parking lot in the 700 block of Wildwood Avenue.
A resident on Glenmar Avenue on May 19 reported his neighbor for letting his sump pump water flow into his yard. Deputies advised the complainant that the neighbor's hose was not near the property line, and that there was nothing deputies could do about the watershed and gravity.
A resident on Stillwater Road reported a party for threatening her and screaming obscenities on May 20.
A resident on Park Avenue reported a party for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order via text May 20.
A vehicle on Wildwood Road was reported broken into May 21 after the front driver's window was broken in. Nothing was taken.
Neighbors on Mitchell Court reported having issues May 21 with items placed on the property line.
Burglary was reported overnight May 21-22 to a detached garage in the 1000 block of Warner Avenue N.
A motor vehicle was reported stolen May 22 from a location on Maple Street.
A resident of East Avenue Circle on May 22 reported a failed unemployment scam in his name.
Pine Springs
A resident in the 3000 block of Oakdale Drive reported outgoing mail containing a check taken out of her mailbox overnight May 20-21.
Pieces of cardboard were reported scattered all over the roadway at Hilton Trail N. at 62nd Street N. on May 22, but no intact packages were found.
Willernie
A business on Stillwater Road reported finding keys on site May 20. The keys were taken into evidence.
