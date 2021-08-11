The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Wildwood Avenue resident on July 9 reported a theft that happened in January.
Grant
• An unidentified male was arrested at 2:53 a.m. July 8 in the 11000 block of McKusick Road N. for fourth degree DWI and third degree test refusal, after westbound deputies found debris in the roadway and discovered the scene of an accident. When deputies got out of their squad to remove the debris, they surmised that a vehicle may have left the roadway. They walked down the street and saw a yellow light flashing in a yard. They finally discovered a vehicle that had crashed into some trees next to a driveway. Deputies made contact with a man sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle and woke him up. When the sleeping man was made to step out of the vehicle, he had very poor balance and almost fell twice. Deputies could then smell an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle and from his person. The subject registered a .171 on the portable breath test.
• A mysterious unmoving person reported in a wooded area across a pond in the 8000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. at 2:17 p.m. July 9 turned out to be a statue when deputies inspected the area with their binoculars.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies on patrol reported two juveniles participating in mutual sexual activity at 2:24 a.m. July 8 in a park on Long Lake Road, after deputies checked on a vehicle with lights on inside the park after hours.
• An Old Wildwood Road resident on July 8 reported a window damaged by a pellet gun.
• Deputies on patrol at 2:36 a.m. July 9 at Katherine Abbott Park on Lincolntown Avenue contacted a person sleeping in his car after hours and provided him information about crisis housing.
• Deputies encountered a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway on Mahtomedi Avenue and Dahlia Street at 2:38 a.m. July 9 occupied by juveniles who admitted to underage drinking.
• A Mahtomedi Avenue resident on July 9 reported theft from a motor vehicle. Three minutes later, another theft from vehicle report was filed from the same street.
• Two vehicle tampering reports came from Arbor Avenue; one on July 9 and one on July 10.
• A boater on White Bear Lake was stopped at 5:11 p.m. July 10 for passengers sitting on the deck. Washington County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol stopped three other boaters that same early evening for various offenses.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified woman was cited July 8 on eastbound Stillwater Road for hands-free cell phone violation by stationary deputies in their unmarked squad who observed her holding the phone in front of her face as she drove. When deputies caught up to the subject on Hilton Trail N. at 64th Street N., she was still on the phone. The driver said she had the phone on speaker but was holding it in her hand as she talked to her daughter.
