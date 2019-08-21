The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A resident in the 9000 block of 60th Street N. on Aug. 1 reported a phone call from someone claiming to be from Xcel Energy and stating that the complainant was overdue on paying her bills. The complainant needed to provide payment within 45 minutes or be cut off from services, the caller said. The complainant requested extra patrol because she was afraid the caller would burglarize her house because she didn’t pay.
• A Stillwater man, 35, was cited Aug. 1 in the 11000 block of westbound 75th Street N. for having an object suspended from the rearview mirror and driving with an obscured license plate. Deputies on routine patrol couldn’t read the front license plate of the subject’s vehicle as he passed them. During routine traffic stop questions, the motorist told deputies, “I don’t answer questions,” and remained silent. As deputies were issuing the citation, the subject interrupted them and began talking about how they were extorting money from him.
Mahtomedi
• A Stillwater man, 25, was cited at 12:48 a.m. Aug. 2 on northbound Century Avenue and Long Lake Road for driving after suspension after deputies spotted the vehicle parked outside a closed business at that location and ran his license plate number. The driver requested — then begged — deputies to let him off with just a warning, but to no avail.
• A Willernie man, 27, was arrested at 9:53 p.m. Aug. 2 in the middle of Stillwater Road near Warner Avenue N. on a misdemeanor warrant out of Ramsey County for DWI after deputies observed him passed out in the road at that location and conducted a welfare check.
• A Stacy man, 19, is suspected of stealing a vehicle out of the FedEx parking lot on Long Lake Road at 6:01 a.m. Aug. 3.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 6000 block of Hytrail Avenue N. reported a bicycle stolen overnight July 31-Aug. 1.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 66th Street N. on Aug. 1 reported identity theft.
Willernie
• A bicycle was reported found July 29 at the side of the road in the 200 block of Chatham Road. Deputies recognized the bike as belonging to a child in the neighborhood and returned it.
