The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A suspicious vehicle slowing and stopping at multiple houses along the 400 block of Wildwood Avenue was reported at 3:34 a.m. Sept. 26.
Grant
• A Minnesota driver was cited Sept. 22 on westbound Highway 36 and 60th Street N. for driving after revocation after being pulled over for driving with after-market taillights that were too dim. The motorist said he was driving the company vehicle.
• A bike rider arriving back at her car at 2:09 p.m. Sept. 25 after cruising the Gateway Trail reported that someone had broken in the driver's side window of her vehicle while it was parked in the Kimbro Avenue N. parking lot at Highway 96. Nothing was reported taken.
• Two friends were reported for getting into a fight over a video being shown at Mahtomedi High School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. at 9:44 a.m. Sept. 26. The youths said they remained friends after the fight and were given only school sanctions.
• A Minnesota woman was cited Sept. 27 on westbound Highway 36 for driving after revocation and for operating a motor vehicle with unsafe equipment on a public roadway after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled her over for a cracked windshield and a wobbly rear tire that reportedly was about to fall off the vehicle. The driver admitted to everything: driving with an invalid license and still driving after knowing that her vehicle was unsafe. Deputies left the driver and her vehicle at the side of the road with instructions to fix her vehicle immediately or have it towed.
Mahtomedi
• A Minnesota woman was cited Sept. 23 on Century Avenue at Long Lake Road for driving after revocation after deputies at the BP gas station were alerted by their automated license plate reader (LPR) system that a revoked driver was in the area. As deputies followed the subject along eastbound Long Lake Road, they noticed a metallic necklace hanging from the rearview mirror. When deputies initiated the traffic stop at the entrance to the FedEx complex, the driver accused them of profiling her. Deputies quickly explained how the LPR worked and told her they did not appreciate the subject's assumption of their motives. After the driver apologized, deputies gave out the citation, along with a verbal warning about the rearview mirror obstruction. They also did not require her vehicle to be towed.
• An empty safe was reported found Sept. 23 in the woods around Wildwood Park. Deputies researched the two serial numbers on the safe and found no record of it having been stolen. Mahtomedi public works was called on to haul the safe away.
• A Minnesota man was cited Sept. 25 in the 7000 block of Stillwater Road for not wearing a seat belt.
• Two separate vehicle owners reported the windows to their vehicles smashed out at 2:16 p.m. Sept. 25 while they were parked in the lot at Katherine Abbott Park in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue.
• A suspicious person reported moving around at 12:14 a.m. Sept. 26 on Stillwater Road and Mahtomedi Avenue turned out to be a youth riding his bicycle without front or rear lights or reflectors. He was told to get home immediately.
• Two cyclists riding around Katherine Abbott Park at 8:02 a.m. Sept. 26 reported a regular dog walker who often walks his three dogs off leash in the park at that same time most mornings. The bikers said the dog walker doesn't clean up after his dogs. The reporters described the dogs as non-aggressive, but that they “crowded” other parkgoers and their dogs. The reporters also told deputies that a certain vehicle present in the lot at the time of deputies' visit is always in the lot when the ordinance violator appears. Deputies waited for the subject to return to his car but had to leave on a call before they could contact the male.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Sept. 27 in the 3000 block of southbound Century Avenue for driving after suspension after deputies conducted a license plate check.
• An unidentified man was cited for trespassing Sept. 28 at the Holiday station store in the 700 block of Stillwater Road after employees reported that the man previously banned from the store had been on the premises. After deputies located the banned man in front of his residence sipping from a drink cup with the store's logo, he admitted to being in the store.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 7000 block of 64th Street N. reported theft from his motor vehicles overnight Sept. 22-23. The complainant said that a Bluetooth device and several dollars in change were missing. Two days later at 5:17 a.m., suspicious vehicles were reported lurking at the end of a deade-nd road in the neighborhood. Extra patrol was requested due to the increase of vehicle break-ins in the area.
• A male motorcyclist on a motorcycle permit was cited at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 26 on Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone, speeding in a construction zone and violating a motorcycle driving permit by riding at night after deputies on stationary patrol observed him passing several other vehicles at a high rate of speed in a construction zone. The driver admitted to speeding and passing, saying he was just trying to get around the other vehicles. The rider was also verbally warned about expired tabs and expired motorcycle permit.
• An unidentified motorist was cited for speeding at 1:53 a.m. Sept. 28 on Highway 36.
