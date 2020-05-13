The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A cell phone was reported found April 19 at a beach access on Wildwood Avenue. The owner was contacted and the phone returned.
• A resident on Cedar Street was cited April 19 for leaving an open fire unattended after a neighbor complained of constant smoke coming from a recreational fire.
• A resident of Birchwood Avenue on April 23 reported mail theft.
Grant
• A suspicious male reported for lurking along the 10000 block of 88th Street N. at 7:18 a.m. April 22 turned out to have just been thrown out by his (sudden) ex-girlfriend and was waiting along the road for the ride he called to pick him up.
• A bullet hole was reported April 24 for appearing in the side of a vehicle parked in the area of 80th Street N. and Imperial Court N.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Juniper Street on April 20 reported fraudulent charges on his bank account.
• A resident on Maple Street on April 20 reported receiving a phone call from a scammer claiming to be from a legitimate contractor performing inspections in the area. After making an appointment with the scammer, the complainant visited the company's Facebook page, which was alerting everyone that scammers were falsely representing them. The scammers had also spoofed the real company's phone number. No money was lost.
• A capsized sailboat that was reported to be on White Bear Lake near Quail Street April 20 turned out to have turned upright again before resuming its tack across the lake.
• The Holiday Station on Stillwater Road on April 20 reported a number of gas drive-offs.
• A resident of Ledgestone Drive on April 22 reported a license plate with tabs that expired in 2016 stolen off a junk car. The complainant was advised to contact the DMV.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Iverness Place on April 23 reported his ex-girlfriend for harassment. He said she phoned him many times while drinking and used multiple blocked numbers to harass him about joining a horse camp she is going to this summer. The complainant said he was not going to the horse camp. The ex-girlfriend told Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies he was the one harassing her by signing up for the same horse camp this summer. Deputies advised the parties to block each other's numbers.
• A weekly walker along Long Lake Road on April 24 reported finding 100 to 150 small empty bottles of fireball liquor near the intersection with Century Avenue. She said she was worried they belonged to FedEx workers.
• A makeshift tent was reported found April 25 in the woods in the 3000 block of Century Avenue. Deputies advised the reporter he could dispose of the tent, suspected of belonging to an unknown male, as it was located on his property.
Pine Springs
• A Wisconsin man was cited at 10:33 p.m. April 14 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after stationary deputies clocked him on radar. The driver was slow to stop his vehicle and was unable to produce proof of insurance for the vehicle. A computer check showed his driver's license as revoked for driving in Minnesota. A passenger in the vehicle showed a misdemeanor warrant out on him from Hennepin County but was not arrested because Hennepin County was unable to accept him at that time.
• Two Minnesota motorists were both cited at 11:13 p.m. and at 11:23 p.m. April 14 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies clocked each of them on radar.
• An unidentified driver was cited by stationary deputies at 9:21 p.m. April 15 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A Louisiana motorist was cited by stationary deputies at 9:58 p.m. April 15 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Willernie
• A resident on Kimberly Road returning from her walk on April 22 reported her neighbor for calling her the “B” word because she had earlier called deputies regarding a noise complaint. Deputies advised the neighbor about what constitutes better decision-making.
