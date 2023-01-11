The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Lake Avenue resident reported a phone scam Dec. 4.
• A White Pine Lane resident reported mail theft Dec. 8 and provided Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies a photo of the suspect vehicle.
• A motorist was cited Dec. 10 for speeding 60 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 100 block of Cedar Street. The driver admitted to speeding.
Dellwood
• A Many Levels Road resident reported an attempted phone scam Dec. 9, during which she gave away no money or account information.
Grant
• Deputies arrested a motorist for DWI at 10:04 p.m. Dec. 2 after they responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the area of Manning Trail N. and 115th Street N.
• An Irish Avenue N. resident reported the pole of her mailbox bent and scratched after being struck by a vehicle Dec. 3.
• A motorist was cited at 11:39 p.m. Dec. 3 on Highway 36 for driving after suspension, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for expired registration. The driver was warned for having drug paraphernalia inside the motor vehicle.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Joliet Avenue N. at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 6 reported her Ring doorbell camera captured the image of a suspicious person who arrived in a dark-colored sedan and approached the front door. The mysterious individual, who was not dressed for the weather, didn't knock and appeared to be looking for something.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was cited Dec. 2 in the area of Long Lake Road and Berwick Lane for speeding.
• A northbound motorist was cited Dec. 5 in the 1200 block of Mahtomedi Avenue for displaying license plate tabs that expired in June 2022. Motorists must pay a vehicle tax and display proof of payment with a current license plate tab, according to Minnesota statute 169.79.1.
Pine Springs
• A Jeep driver was cited Dec. 1 on westbound Highway 36 at the I-694 southbound ramp by westbound deputies in the left lane who were trying to make it safely to the center median to conduct traffic patrol. While traveling 57 mph in a 55 mph zone, deputies observed the Jeep approach from behind so rapidly that they could no longer see the Jeep's headlights in any of the squad's mirrors. After the Jeep sped around the squad in the right lane, deputies pulled the driver over and noticed the Jeep's tabs had expired in August. The driver, who has numerous traffic violations, was cited for traveling too closely and for displaying expired tabs. The driver maintained he was not traveling too closely.
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone on northbound I-694 at the westbound Highway 36 ramp by stationary deputies on patrol Dec. 3, who clocked him on radar and observed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle. After the vehicle was slow to stop, deputies noticed the driver's glazed eyes and heavy odor of alcohol. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol but registered only 0.06 on the portable breath test. He was released due to his “good attitude.”
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Dec. 3 on westbound Highway 36 for driving after suspension, failure to provide proof of insurance and for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar. The driver admitted her license was suspended and was unable to provide proof of insurance on lawful demand.
