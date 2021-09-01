The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Wildwood Avenue resident on Aug. 3 reported a catalytic converter stolen. There are no suspects.
• A Lake Avenue resident reported his neighbors for harassing his contractors Aug. 4. There is a history of certified letters having been sent asking the neighbors to leave the contractors alone.
• A Wildwood Avenue resident reported an altercation between neighbors and friends who offered to help them move Aug. 7. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies separated the parties without incident.
Grant
• An eastbound motorist on Dellwood Road and Ideal Avenue was cited July 27 for displaying tabs that expired in September and for failure to provide proof of insurance. The driver, who presented an expired Minnesota driver's license and no proof of insurance, said she'd already been cited for expired registration. She then said she'd purchased new registration online the previous week — before admitting she really didn't purchase current registration.
• A package was reported stolen Aug. 3 from the 9000 block of Ivy Avenue N.
Mahtomedi
• A Hardwood Lane resident on July 29 reported being notified about a fraudulent charge at a New Mexico campground. After phoning the campground, the complainant was provided a full refund and suspect information.
• A Wildwood Bay complainant on Aug. 1 reported a damaged USPS drop box.
• A Woodland Court resident on Aug. 3 reported theft from a motor vehicle that resulted in debit and credit card fraud.
• A Wildwood Road business on Aug. 3 reported shoplifting. The suspect fled in a stolen vehicle.
• Tires were reported stolen overnight Aug. 3-4 from an underground garage on Wildwood Road.
• Three separate catalytic converter thefts were reported Aug. 4-5: two from Wildwood Road and one from Dahlia Street.
Pine Springs
• A Honduran national was cited at 8:55 p.m. July 28 on eastbound Highway 36 over Hilton Trail for driving after revocation and failing to have headlights displayed between sunset and sunrise. He presented a Honduran passport to deputies for identification.
• A Florida driver was cited at 11:40 p.m. July 28 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 86 mph in a 55 mph zone, driving without a valid driver's license and displaying white lights to the rear, after deputies on patrol observed him pass another driver. The driver admitted to speeding and said he had to pick up a bag.
• Two motorists were cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone July 31 on Highway 36 by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked them on radar. One rear passenger was cited for not wearing a seat belt. That person said she forgot to buckle up.
• Three motorists were cited for speeding on Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. during the first week of August. The top speed was 79 mph, registered by a motorist who had no license but was identified by his El Salvador government-issued ID. That driver's attitude was described as good. Another speeder needed to be subdued with a stun gun, so his attitude was not described as good.
Willernie
• Cash was reported stolen Aug. 1 from a pull tab dispenser in an establishment on Stillwater Road.
• A heavily intoxicated male was reported down outside a bar on Stillwater Road at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 3. On his way to the detox center, the male urinated in the squad car. His blood alcohol content was 0.395 on arrival at detox.
