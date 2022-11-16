The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies took in a walk-in report Oct. 17 from a Peninsula Road resident who reported an attempted jury duty scam. The complainant received a phone call with a 218 area code from a person claiming to be a Lt. Simms with the sheriff's office. The complainant knew it was a scam and reported it for information purposes only. The United States Courts website advises the public that the courts would never contact people asking them to pay a fine with a money card or provide personal information to avoid being arrested for missing jury service. The best thing to do is to contact the sheriff's office right away to report the attempted scam.
Grant
• Deputies conducted two traffic stops for expired registration during the early afternoon of Oct. 16, in the 10000 block of 60th Street N. and in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. One of the motorists displayed tabs that expired in September 2021.
• A motorist was pulled over Oct. 17 in the 7000 block of Manning Avenue N. for displaying registration that expired in July 2021. He was also arrested for driving after revocation, after deputies conducted a mobile computer check on the driver.
• Deputies on rolling patrol in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. Oct. 18 reported damage to their squad car after it was struck by a rock.
• A juvenile on Justen Trail N. on Oct. 18 reported being blackmailed via Snapchat.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Oct. 19 in the 7000 block of 101st Street N. on a motorist speeding 61 mph in a 45 mph zone.
• A local resident was cited for driving after revocation at 3:14 a.m. Oct. 20 in the area of 60th Street N. and Demontreville Trail N. after deputies on speed enforcement patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that passed them without rear plate lights. On making contact, the driver produced a driver's license that had expired four months earlier. When deputies checked their mobile computer, they found out why — the driver was revoked. The driver was made to legally park the vehicle and walk to his nearby residence.
Mahtomedi
• A group of juveniles was reported at large at 1:21 a.m. Oct. 16, following an attempted traffic stop in the area of Hallam Avenue S. and Huron Street by deputies on routine patrol. Instead of complying with deputies, the juveniles got out of the car and ran for it.
• A dining establishment on Mahtomedi Avenue reported an attempt to pass a counterfeit bill Oct. 16. The server turned the bogus bill over to deputies, but the party that left it was long gone.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 4:01 p.m. Oct. 16 on Ledgestone Drive turned out to have been workers installing "no parking" signs.
• Deputies cited a motorist for driving after revocation at 11:44 p.m. Oct. 16 on westbound I-694 at the northbound ramp to Century Avenue. Another motorist was cited for driving after revocation at the stroke of midnight Oct. 17 opposite Century College in the 3000 block of Century Avenue, after deputies on patrol conducted a traffic stop for lack of a properly displayed front license plate and driving with high beams on. During the stop, deputies conducted a mobile computer check on the driver and discovered his driving status.
• Deputies were dispatched out to a disturbance at a bar on Mahtomedi Avenue at 9:02 p.m. Oct. 17, where a patron had nowhere to go, but could not stay at the bar. Bar employees did not want to push the subject out into the cold, and the patron would not leave until deputies arrived. Deputies transported the subject to his friend's house for the night.
• A juvenile was arrested Oct. 19 on Stillwater Road on an outstanding Washington County warrant.
• Deputies conducted a warrant arrest at 11:39 p.m. Oct. 20 at an abandoned gas station at the corner of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 11:55 p.m. Oct. 19 on I-694, just south of Highway 36, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for poor driving conduct.
