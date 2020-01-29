The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A female motorist was cited Dec. 21 on eastbound 60th Street N. at Manning Avenue N. for hands-free phone violation subsequent offense, following a conviction for the same offense in October. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies in their unmarked squad observed the subject to their left holding a cellphone in her hand as she drove. The driver told deputies she had the phone on Bluetooth but was still holding it in her hand, and that was “stupid.”
• A key to a Honda vehicle was reported found Dec. 21 in the 7000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. after an eastbound walker on the Gateway Trail spotted it in the snow. Deputies took the key and placed it into evidence.
• A resident on Maple Street reported that someone had gone through his mailbox Dec. 22 before leaving all the mail in the ditch. The complainant said that nothing of value was in the mail.
• Six open mailboxes were reported at 7:43 a.m. Dec. 27 on Jamaca Avenue N. and 68th Street N.
• The driver of a blue pickup truck towing a trailer was cited Dec. 27 on eastbound Highway 36 at Manning Avenue N. for semaphore violation by southbound deputies in an unmarked squad car. Deputies watched him and his rig fly through the intersection after their own arrow to turn left had already turned green. When asked if he knew why he was stopped, the driver said no. He did explain, however, that he thought he could make it and didn't want to slam on the brakes.
Mahtomedi
• A male driver was cited Dec. 20 on I-694 and Century Avenue for speeding 78 mph in a 60 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to speeding while on his way home.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Griffin Avenue on Dec. 20 reported a package was stolen.
• A Birchwood man was cited Dec. 21 on westbound Stillwater Road and Warner Avenue S. for stop sign violation. South-facing deputies on stationary patrol at that intersection had observed him slightly tap his brakes before proceeding through the stop sign without stopping. The driver was verbally warned for driving after suspension and made to walk the rest of the way home from Birchwood Road and Lost Lake Court.
• A resident of Warner Avenue N. on Dec. 21 reported finding a purple suitcase that didn't belong to her filled with clothing left on her driveway. The reporter said she didn't know when it arrived or why it was there. No identifying information was found in or on the bag, which was placed into evidence.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Dec. 22 from an unsecured detached garage on Juniper Street.
• A suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence in the 100 block of Dahlia Street at 5:17 a.m. Dec. 22 turned out to be the occupant of that residence talking with the driver acting as her sober cab.
• A resident of Doover Lane on Dec. 22 reported finding an opened package delivered to him found on the ground down the street from his mailbox. The item the complainant had ordered was still in the package.
• A resident on 70th Street N. on Dec. 23 reported himself for providing his Social Security number to a possible scammer. Deputies advised the complainant about the steps he should take to protect his credit and ID.
• A resident of Gosiwin Avenue on Dec. 25 reported finding two pieces of open mail in the street near his home.
• Residents on Maple Street and on East Avenue reported mail theft on Dec. 26. On that same day, deputies were contacted by a resident of 80th Street in Grant about piles of mail strewn around that neighborhood. Deputies returned items from that pile of mail to residents on Imperial Court, Deer Oak Run, Hickory Street and East Avenue. Later, when deputies were patrolling Lincolntown Avenue, they were given yet more unopened mail found on 80th Street.
• A resident of Wedgewood Drive on Dec. 26 reported mail and a bottle of Brown's medication taken from his motor vehicle.
• An unnamed woman was cited at 2:31 a.m. Dec. 28 on Stillwater Road and Mahtomedi Avenue for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle. Deputies on patrol had noticed a vehicle left running for an extended period of time at Triangle Park. When deputies made contact with the woman at the wheel, they noticed the paraphernalia in plain view. A searched turned up the marijuana and more paraphernalia.
• A son-in-law on Dec. 28 reported his mother-in-law's unoccupied house on Old Wildwood Road broken into. Four fur coats were missing from the house. Instead, a jacket, Carhart bibs and butane lighter fluid that didn't belong there were found in the house.
Willernie
• Two landlords on Stillwater Road on Dec. 22 reported a tenant for causing damage to their rental property.
• A resident of Kimberly Road reported a wallet stolen from her unlocked vehicle overnight Dec. 24-25. The wallet contained two debit cards that had yet to be used by the thief. Video footage showed a black Chevy Avalanche dropping off a white male and white female, who rummaged through the vehicle.
