The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Aug. 6 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for driving after revocation after he was pulled over for displaying tabs that expired in January and driving with a completely shattered windshield. During the traffic stop, a DVS computer check showed the driver to be revoked. He was verbally warned about the unsafe equipment, expired registration and no proof of insurance. His attitude was described as “good.”
• Two motorists were cited for speeding in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. during the Aug. 9 morning rush hour.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted traffic stops on two motorists in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue during the Aug. 9 morning rush hour. The violations were illegal passing and failure to buckle up.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Kelvin Avenue N. reported several scam calls on her cell phone Aug. 10 from different people trying to scam her. The most recent caller was portrayed as an Amazon representative.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 115th Street N. on Aug. 12 reported her mailbox damaged again, as part of an ongoing issue, and requested extra patrol during the overnight hours.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Aug. 13 on 75th Street N. and Jamaca Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for driving with large cracks right in the middle of the windshield and in the driver's line of sight. During the traffic stop, the motorist presented a handwritten, laminated proof of insurance card that had expired.
Mahtomedi
• Four juveniles were reported at 2:25 a.m. Aug. 6 on East Avenue and Stillwater Road for being out after curfew. Deputies also advised the youths about the need for lights and similar equipment on their bikes, before sending them home.
• A motorist was cited Aug. 6 in the 300 block of Windsor Lane for speeding 49 mph in a 30 mph zone.
• A Juniper Street resident on Aug. 6 reported a burglary from an open garage.
• A Wildwood Road resident on Aug. 9 reported the catalytic converter stolen from his vehicle.
• A male suspect was arrested Aug. 9 on Iris Street and Hallam Avenue for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after he was pulled over for almost striking the squad car head on when turning into the wrong lane.
• A Dartmoor Road resident reported a burglary overnight Aug. 10-11.
• A semitrailer was reported missing Aug. 11 on Long Lake Road.
• A Wildwood Road resident on Aug. 13 reported her ex-boyfriend for stealing her phone. The ex told deputies the complainant sold the phone to him. However, the complainant said she wanted the phone back because she didn't want the male to have access to her data. While on scene, deputies conducted a computer check on the male and discovered he had two warrants out on him.
• Deputies transported an intoxicated male to hospital Aug. 13 after a bar employee on Mahtomedi Avenue reported that he fell and hit his head. After the male registered a 0.253 blood alcohol content and didn't have anyone to take care of him, the subject agreed to be taken to the hospital.
• A vehicle was reported damaged Aug. 14 on East Avenue after a landscape truck kicked up a rock and broke the rear window. The complainant said he would speak to the facility about contacting the landscape company, if deputies would provide a case number.
Willernie
• Deputies responded to a burglary in progress at 5:01 a.m. Aug. 9 on Warwick Lane.
