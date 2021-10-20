The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A Dellwood Avenue resident on Sept. 21 reported two political signs stolen.
Grant
• The drivers of two vehicles were both cited Sept. 11 in the 6000 block of northbound Lake Elmo Avenue N. for passing on the shoulder after deputies in their unmarked squad observed them use the clearly marked right shoulder to pass a third vehicle slowing to make a left-hand turn onto 62nd Street.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Joliet Avenue N. on Sept. 11 reported his neighbor for possibly driving a side-by-side off-road vehicle on his property after seeing the off-road vehicle parked near his property line.
• A Coach wristlet wallet was reported found Sept. 9 at a school in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. and turned in. Deputies contacted the owner, who alerted the school that she’d be back to pick up her property. Nothing was reported missing from the wallet.
• Money was reported stolen Sept. 19 from the boys’ locker room at a school in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
• Deputies issued a Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert for a older model silver van after it was observed Sept. 19 pulling into a driveway in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. and loading up a dirt bike belonging to the complainant into the back of the van. The complainant followed the van to Highway 36 and Hilton Trail N. and recorded its license plate number. The plate was registered to a Spring Lake Park address, but when Spring Lake Park police checked with its registered owner, they learned the plate had been stolen, unbeknownst to that owner. The investigation continues.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Lockridge Avenue N. on Sept. 20 reported her daughter’s phone stolen from her purse while she was in Minneapolis. The daughter was not aware her phone was stolen until Apple alerted her that the phone was pinging in Florida. Deputies advised the complainant to file a theft report with the Minneapolis police.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 114th Street N. on Sept. 22 reported receiving a check that she cashed into her bank account. The complainant isn’t missing any money, but has shut down her account.
• An unknown motorist was cited Sept. 22 in the 10000 block of Manning Avenue N. for driving after suspension and possessing marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for failing to signal 100 feet before turning.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 83rd Street N. on Sept. 23 reported observing a male trying to steal the Honda Accord parked in the neighbor’s driveway.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 3:07 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for hands-free violation after deputies observed her tapping on her phone screen as she drove past them. The driver admitted to using the phone to advise her child’s school she was going to be late. She also received a verbal warning for expired tabs.
Mahtomedi
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Sept. 10 from Wildwood Road.
• A motorist was cited Sept. 21 in the 7000 block of Stillwater Road for driving after suspension, cell phone violation and failure to wear a seat belt.
• A verbal dispute was reported Sept. 21 on Woodland Court after a neighbor’s child threw a water bottle at the complainant’s son’s head. When the neighbor’s parents arrived home, the complainant went over to discuss the matter, but found herself in an argument instead. Deputies advised the neighbors to stay away from each other.
• A male was cited Sept. 24 on Mahtomedi Avenue at Birch Street for driving after suspension after deputies parked at the Holiday station on East Avenue ran a random license plate check of his vehicle and found it to be suspended. Deputies then waited to see whether that registered owner got behind the wheel and started driving. When the person matching the registered owner’s photo did so, deputies pulled him over.
