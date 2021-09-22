The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A mom was cited Aug. 21 on 75th Street N. and Inwood Way N. for failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for not displaying a front license plate. The driver, whose two small children were strapped into one seat belt instead of age-appropriate child restraint seats, said she had just purchased the vehicle one month earlier and hadn't had time to transfer the title and obtain plates. The driver also claimed to have insurance, even though she was not the registered owner. However, Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies verified with the insurance company that the vehicle not only wasn't insured, but the other policies had been canceled. Because of a lack of legal parking spaces available nearby, the vehicle was impounded and the mom and her family were given a cab ride to the Washington County Crisis Unit.
• A suspicious gun found Aug. 22 in a yard in the 11000 block of 110th Street N. turned out to be a Umarex 40XP .177 BB gun air pistol.
• Suspicious people reported Aug. 22 for climbing around a site under construction in the area of 73rd Court N. and Inwood Way N. turned out to be a family looking for rocks. They agreed to leave quietly.
• A trailer carrying a lawnmower was reported stolen Aug. 24 from the 11000 block of Lockridge Court N. The complainant said the theft had occurred sometime in early May.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding at 4:39 p.m. Aug. 16 in the 2500 block of Long Lake Road.
• A disturbance was reported at 3:26 a.m. Aug. 17 on Ash Street.
• Property damage was reported Aug. 17 on Warner Avenue N.
• A report of a juvenile with a gun at 5:57 p.m. Aug. 21 at O. H. Anderson Elementary School on Warner Avenue S. turned out to be a youth with an Airsoft BB gun.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Aug. 22 from Oak Street.
• A group of juveniles driving a purple Ford Focus Aug. 23 in the area of Stillwater Road was reported for flipping off a group of teenage females and driving recklessly.
• An unidentified individual was arrested on a warrant Aug. 23 in the area of Hilton Trail N. and 70th Street N.
Pine Springs
• A Wisconsin driver was cited at midnight Aug. 20 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone after following deputies observed him not attempting to slow down as he entered the changed speed zone or even after he and the squad entered southbound I-694. The subject had a hard time maintaining his lane and was pulled over. The driver showed signs of intoxication with a heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his vehicle. When deputies explained the reason for the stop, the driver stated he had set his cruise control at 68 mph and he knows he was not going any faster than that.
• Deputies initiated a traffic stop for expired registration at 1:23 a.m. Aug. 20 on westbound Highway 36 over Hilton Trail N.
Willernie
• A Chatham Road resident reported damage to a window overnight Aug. 21-22, possibly caused by a Airsoft BB gun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.