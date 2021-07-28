The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A motorist was cited June 30 in the 20 block of Dellwood Avenue for speeding 51 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Grant
• A motorist eastbound on 75th Street N. was cited June 30 in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad car, who clocked her on radar. The driver said she sped because she had a bug in the car and was trying to get it out by rolling down the windows and blowing it out.
• A granddaughter was cited July 1 on 60th Street N. at Lake Elmo Avenue N. for hands-free violation after she rolled up next to deputies holding a cell phone in her hand as they were waiting at the stoplight. The driver continued manipulating the screen but quickly put the phone down when she looked up and saw deputies. She said she was looking at her phone GPS because she was going to her grandmother’s house.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was cited at 1:48 a.m. June 27 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• Deputies kicked 10 adults off the beach on Wildwood Beach Road at 2:19 a.m. June 27 for being there after park hours.
• A Hyde Avenue N. resident reported items stolen from a motor vehicle overnight June 27-28.
• A bicycle was reported found June 28 on Ivy Street. The Mahtomedi Public Works Department was contacted for collection.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue on June 28 reported his home forcefully entered while he was away and two firearms stolen from inside.
• A vehicle reported stolen from Wildwood Road was recovered in Minneapolis June 29.
• An ongoing neighbor dispute was reported June 29 on Pineview Court. Deputies encouraged the complainant to take out a harassment restraining order (HRO) and to record any harassing activity on their own property or on public property.
• A northbound driver was cited June 30 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for hands-free cell phone violation by northbound deputies in their unmarked squad car, who pulled up to her at the red light at Long Lake Road and saw her on the phone. She remained on the phone during the duration of the red light. When deputies pulled her over and explained why they did so, the driver said she wasn’t on the phone. When she finally admitted she was on the phone back at the red light, she said she was only turning up the volume.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:37 p.m. July 1 on westbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar at 554 feet. Deputies described the vehicle as traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles.
