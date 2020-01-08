The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Residents of Wildwood Avenue reported that a virtual reality headset belonging to one of their sons was stolen Dec. 6. The parents think their other son took the item and pawned it. The parties only wanted a case number and did not want to press charges so that they could speak with their son while checking pawn shops on their own.
Dellwood
• A resident in the 30 block of Peninsula Road on Dec. 2 reported that mail delivered to her residence at 2:30 p.m. that day was gone when she went to get it from her mailbox at 2:45 p.m. The complainant found an empty package by the mailbox that was ripped open. The complainant told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies she didn’t know what was in the package. Extra patrol was requested for the area.
• A resident on Apple Orchard Road on Dec. 3 reported her ex-boyfriend for harassment after he tried to contact her via cell phone and different forms of social media. Deputies advised the complainant to block all numbers and delete all forms of social media to stop the possibility of contact. Deputies tried twice to contact the harasser without result. The next day, the complainant reported her ex-boyfriend again for creating a condescending Instagram account depicting her in a negative way. The complainant had already contacted Instagram to delete the account. Deputies advised the complainant on how to obtain a harassment restraining order and to block all communication with the ex-boyfriend. Deputies again met with negative results after trying to contact the ex-boyfriend.
• A biting dog was reported Dec. 5 on Bayhill Road.
Grant
• A disturbance was reported at 1:21 a.m. Dec. 1 in the 8000 block of 60th Street N. after Uber passengers became upset that their driver tried to drive up their driveway to drop them off instead of letting them out at the street. The Uber driver confirmed that the passengers became angry when he attempted to drive up their driveway to drop them off. The driver said he had received payment and just wanted to leave. All parties stated that no crime occurred, and everyone was released into the night.
• A walker on the Gateway Trail reported returning to her vehicle parked in the trail lot in the 10000 block of Dellwood Road N. after her walk at 2:47 p.m. Dec. 1 and finding her passenger side window smashed and her purse taken. The complainant said her purse had been concealed under her snow pants. She also said that her credit card had already been used at the Stillwater Target, and that she was in the process of canceling all her accounts.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 62nd Street N. reported that her garage service door was kicked in overnight Dec. 1-2 and a thumb drive was taken from her car. The complainant asked for extra patrol during the night.
• A male driver was cited Dec. 2 on eastbound Highway 36 at Manning Avenue N. for violating the hands-free phone law after deputies in their unmarked squad car noticed the driver to the left of them waiting at the light talking into a cell phone he held to his right ear. When deputies asked the driver to guess why he was stopped, he said it was because he answered a phone call.
• A vehicle was reported stolen from a driveway in the 10000 block of 110th Street during the late afternoon of Dec. 6. The keys had been left inside the center console. Deputies suspected that the theft and an elopement that was taking place at about the same time one mile away could be connected.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Mahtomedi Avenue reported possible harassment issues with her neighbors on Dec. 4.
• A female motorist was cited Dec. 4 on eastbound 75th Street N. at Hilton Trail N. for hands-free phone violation after a westbound unmarked squad observed her holding a cell phone in front of her face while both vehicles were stopped at the red light. When deputies explained why they stopped her, the driver said she thought she could hold her phone in her hands while stopped at the red light.
• A male motorist was cited Dec. 4 in the 1000 block of East Shore Avenue for driving after revocation after deputies conducted a computer check of the vehicle. During the stop, deputies asked the passenger to exit the vehicle while they conducted a search. When a small bag containing suspected meth along with syringes were found near her seat, the passenger was arrested for fifth-degree possession and paraphernalia possession. A debit card belonging to a third party was found in the subject’s purse.
• Attempted fraud was reported Dec. 5 on East Avenue, with no loss to the complainant.
• A resident of a multiunit dwelling on East Avenue reported that an unknown person had gained entry to the building overnight Dec. 5-6. The elevator key box was taken and several door latches were taped open so they couldn’t lock. At first nothing was reported taken during the burglary, but several items were reported stolen the next day.
• A large camper was reported stolen Dec. 7 from a church parking lot on Mahtomedi Avenue.
Pine Springs
• A Wisconsin driver was cited at 1:33 a.m. Dec. 6 on westbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail for driving after suspension by deputies on special patrol who pulled him over for a license plate light that was not illuminated. Although the motorist had a Wisconsin driver’s license, deputies ran his credentials through the computer and discovered he was suspended from driving in Minnesota. The subject was also verbally warned for no proof of insurance and for the inoperable license plate light. The driver’s truck was parked legally on the right shoulder, and the driver had to find other transportation back to Wisconsin.
