The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A boater on White Bear Lake on June 5 reported another boater for damaging his boat.
Grant
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies tried to arrest an unidentified man June 4 in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N., when he broke away from them and started running. When deputies caught up to the subject and tried to double handcuff him due to his size, he fell unconscious and was transported to Lakeview Hospital on the assumption he’d ingested drugs while attempting to flee.
• A barn burglary was reported June 7 in the 8000 block of 60th Street N.
• A senior prank was reported at 12:11 a.m. June 10 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N., following a disturbance complaint.
• A Minnesota driver and his passenger were cited at 7:36 p.m. June 11 for not wearing their seat belts after deputies saw the pair in their vehicle waiting for the light to turn green at the intersection near the 11000 block of 75th Street N. Another Minnesota driver and passenger combo were cited at 9:09 p.m. that same evening in the 8000 block of 60th Street N. for the same violation. When deputies first saw the pair, they weren’t wearing seat belts, but when deputies passed the vehicle, the driver was suddenly wearing his seat belt. The latter couple both admitted to not wearing their seat belts and said they forgot.
Mahtomedi
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen Sunday morning June 6 from a vehicle parked in the St. Andrew’s Church lot on Stillwater Road.
• Road construction equipment on Forest Avenue was reported vandalized overnight June 6-7.
• A Glenmar Avenue resident reported a drive-by yelling obscene language June 8. The complainant thinks the incident had to do with his wife’s friend, who stayed with them after a fight.
• A motorist was cited June 9 on Lincolntown Avenue and Wildwood Road for driving on a license that expired in March 2020, following a traffic stop for a missing front license plate. The driver said she couldn’t renew her license due to COVID and that she had to retake the driving test. When she did retake the test, she couldn’t renew her license because she forgot more paperwork, she said.
• A boater was stopped at 9:07 p.m. June 9 on White Bear Lake for a lack of boat lights.
• A Park Avenue resident reported a vehicle taken without permission June 10.
White Bear Lake
• Deputies assisted White Bear Police in identifying parties involved in a drunken family dispute at 2:51 a.m. June 6 at the Speedway station in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N.
Willernie
• An unidentified male was escorted to the Ramsey County Detox Center at 5:02 p.m. June 10 after deputies on patrol noticed him leaning on the stop sign on Paddington Road and Wildwood Road. The male, who showed signs of having urinated on himself, agreed to take a portable breath test and blew a 0.312. The male said he was a diabetic and hadn’t checked his insulin for about three hours. Medics arrived to check him out before he went willingly to detox.
