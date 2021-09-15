The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood woman was cited at 7:43 a.m. Aug. 16 on the 700 block of Hall Avenue for failure to stop at a stop sign after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed her roll through the sign at Jay Street and Hall Avenue. The driver told deputies she lived nearby and always drives through that intersection without stopping and admitted it was a bad habit.
• A suspicious male reported for lurking around the side of a Wildwood Avenue residence at 2:59 a.m. Aug. 20 turned out to be an Xcel Energy employee trying to gain access to the complainant’s gas meter, after the meter man called in stating he was out trying to check the meter.
Grant
• A Minnesota motorist was cited for driving without a license at 7:34 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. after deputies westbound on County Road 12 observed him pull out of the Mahtomedi High School lot to head eastbound while speeding and passing other vehicles in a no-passing zone. During the traffic stop, the driver presented an identification-only card and not a driver’s license. After identifying the driver through the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension files, deputies verbally warned him about his speeding and illegal passing.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies were dispatched out to a sailboat that had tipped over on White Bear Lake at 3:34 p.m. Aug. 15. Later that evening, deputies issued a verbal warning to a motorboat operator underway with a passenger riding on the transom.
• A suspicious vehicle parked in the east campus lot of Century College in the 3000 block of Century Avenue at 6:57 a.m. Aug. 17 turned out not to have been stolen. When deputies offered to “trespass” the occupant of the vehicle from the premises, the college security supervisor said he didn’t need the subject to leave the area — just wanted to confirm the vehicle wasn’t stolen.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Aug. 17 for stop sign violation in the 5000 block of Ash Street. Deputies conducted another traffic stop at 1:08 a.m. Aug. 18 on Hallam Avenue S. and Hilton Trail N. and executed a K-9 search of the vehicle.
• Deputies were dispatched out at 7:35 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue following a report of someone who was violating the city’s new sprinkling ban.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Aug. 15 on Highway 36 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• An unidentified driver was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Aug. 17 on westbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. and transported to the Washington County jail.
Willernie
• An unwanted male was reported for knocking on the door of a Kimberly Road residence at 12:51 a.m. Aug. 15 and yelling at the residents.
