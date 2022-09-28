The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A sister in the area of Dellwood Road N. and Ideal Avenue N. reported that her juvenile brother was followed home by a black SUV at 10:40 p.m. Aug. 31.
Grant
• A property owner in the 10000 block of Hadley Avenue N. on Aug. 30 reported a man for trespassing on his property to gain access to fish on Pine Tree Lake. The lake has no public access, so the male had been parking in a no-parking area and walking through the complainant's property. The property owner was tired of it and wanted Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies to “trespass” him.
• A Minnesota man was cited at 10:55 p.m. Sept. 2 on northbound Lake Elmo Avenue N. and 66th Street N. for failure to drive with due care, after deputies observed him driving at a high rate and gave chase with lights and sirens. The subject vehicle became airborne through an intersection before deputies caught up with him. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed all the classic signs of intoxication, and the driver admitted to having five to six alcoholic drinks. However, the portable breath test revealed a non-arrestable 0.066 blood alcohol content. Although deputies were not allowed to take him in, they didn't have to let him continue driving, either. His wife was summoned to the scene to pick him up.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Sept. 3 from the 11000 block of 60th Street N., accompanied by criminal damage to the complainant's property.
Mahtomedi
• A juvenile was arrested for narcotics at 2:22 a.m. Aug. 26 on westbound I-694 at Century Avenue, after deputies pulled him over for speeding.
• A suspicious driver observed by deputies at 5:47 a.m. Aug. 27 in the area of Long Lake Road and Ledgestone Drive turned out to be an Uber driver looking for an address for a customer pickup.
• Deputies escorted a juvenile home at 3:01 a.m. Aug. 30 after they observed him riding a bicycle in the area of Warner Avenue and Greenwood Street after curfew.
• A seaplane was reported for causing a disturbance at 11:01 a.m. Aug. 30 on Mahtomedi Avenue. Dispatch advised the complainant to contact the city.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested Aug. 30 in the area of Wildwood Road and Century Avenue for driving after revocation, after deputies conducted a computer check of the vehicle's license plate. The driver also turned out to have a felony drug warrant, and was in possession of a revolver without a permit to carry.
• A motorist of undisclosed identity was arrested Aug. 31 on Mahtomedi Avenue for multiple violations, following a report of suspicious activity. During the traffic stop, deputies discovered the passenger had a Ramsey County felony warrant, as well as marijuana and a loaded, stolen firearm inside the vehicle. The passenger was charged with multiple local crimes, and the driver was arrested and released.
• Two motorists were cited within two hours of each other Aug. 31 in the 800 block of Woodland Drive for running a stop sign. On Sept. 2, a motorist was cited in the 1400 block of Wedgewood Drive for failing to obey a stop sign.
• A boater was cited at 8:57 p.m. Sept. 1 on White Bear Lake for not displaying a front navigation light, lack of a fire extinguisher on board and not displaying proper registration.
• A Woodland Drive resident on Sept. 1 reported her daughter was being harassed from a blocked number. The complainant told deputies she believed the pest might have been her daughter's ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend. Deputies advised the complainant not to answer blocked numbers and phoned the ex-boyfriend to leave a message.
Willernie
• Vandalism was reported overnight Aug. 31-Sept. 1 on Sargent Road.
