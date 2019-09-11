The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents:
Mahtomedi
• A Dellwood man, 26, was arrested at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 13000 block of southbound Mahtomedi Avenue for speeding, possession of a controlled substance in a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies northbound on Dellwood Avenue near Peninsula Road pulled the vehicle over for speeding.
• A Minneapolis man, 61, reported his shotgun missing Aug. 13. After researching all other possibilities, he now thinks someone associated with the moving company he used to move from his house in the 30 block of Forest Trail may have taken it. Investigation will continue.
• A resident in the 100 block of Iris Street reported approximately $30 taken from his vehicle overnight Aug. 13-14 after unknown persons rummaged through it.
• A resident in the 800 block of Stillwater Road reported his wife for stealing a laptop computer and wallet from his vehicle Aug. 14 while he was in jail for domestic assault.
• A construction worker, 55, who was working on the trail in the area of Forest Avenue and Greenwood Street reported himself Aug. 16 for accidentally damaging a vehicle while removing trees with a skid loader. After hitting the car with a tree stump, the reporter collected information and notified the owner of the parked car. Insurance information was exchanged.
• A resident in the 90 block of Wedgewood Drive on Aug. 16 reported receiving a package in the mail containing an Ingenico Mobile Solutions credit card processing unit that he did not order. After calling the company, the complainant learned that an unknown party had opened an account under his business name. The shipper sent the complainant a copy of the paperwork, which showed that the identification information on the application belonged to the complainant, but the driver's license photo and number were not his. Follow-up continues.
• A resident in the 500 block of Woodland Drive reported a first-degree burglary overnight Aug. 16-17, during which her purse and cell phone were stolen. The burglar likely entered through an unlocked back door.
• Lifesaving equipment was reported stolen overnight Aug. 16-17 from the White Bear Lake YMCA beach guard shack in the 1000 block of Park Avenue.
