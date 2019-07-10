The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A White Bear Lake woman, 43, was cited June 19 on Cedar Street and Oakridge Drive for speeding 34 mph in a 25 mph zone by westbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her at 39 mph. The motorist told deputies she thought she was traveling at 30 mph in a 30 mph zone. Later, the motorist tracked down deputies and advised them that she had to speed up to get around a pair of bikers. Deputies advised her to make a court date to haggle over that point.
• A Birchwood Village woman, 26, was issued a verbal warning June 19 in the 300 block of Wildwood Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign, following a request for extra patrol for stop sign violations and driving around barricades.
• A Mahtomedi man, 69, was issued a verbal warning June 19 in the 600 block of Hall Avenue for failing to stop at a stop sign following a request for extra patrol for stop sign violation. Five other motorists were pulled over at the same location that week for the same offense.
• A White Bear Township man, 38, was cited June 19 in the 600 block of Hall Avenue for speeding 37 mph in a 25 mph zone by deputies on directed patrol for speeding, stop sign violations and driving around barricades during the week in which westbound traffic was detoured through Birchwood around road work on Highway 244.
• A St. Paul man, 28, was cited June 19 in the 200 block of Cedar Street for stop sign violation, driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance by deputies on directed patrol for stop sign violations, speeding and driving around barricades that week at that location. Deputies first noticed the vehicle blowing the stop sign, then observed the tabs that had expired in April. The motorist told deputies that he had just purchased the vehicle 10 days earlier. While deputies were attempting to verify the driver's statements on their computer, they discovered his revoked status. Due to the insurance violation and expired tabs, the vehicle was towed. Traffic stops were conducted on three other motorists that same week at that location due to detour traffic through Birchwood.
Dellwood
• A Columbus man, 50, was cited June 20 on Dellwood Road N. and Apple Orchard Road for driving after cancellation and failure to provide proof of insurance after the alarm on deputies’ automatic license plate reader went off. When the driver insisted three times that he was not canceled, deputies provided him with ways he could prove it. A valid driver was summoned to pick him up, and his vehicle was left at the side of the road.
Grant
• An unidentified juvenile was arrested at 1:18 a.m. June 19 on McKusick Road N. and Dellwood Road N. for six different moving violations, two of which were felonious, following a pursuit relating to a fresh burglary in Hugo. The suspect drove through multiple residential properties, damaging his vehicle as well as the properties.
The driver displayed erratic behavior and made an evasive right turn onto a side road without signaling. A traffic stop was attempted, but the vehicle did not stop, driving on the shoulder and occupying the center of a two-lane roadway. When deputies activated lights and sirens, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of 90 mph and greater, turned off all exterior lights and ran a stop sign until finally coming to a wheels-up rest after hitting an Xcel Energy vehicle. Both vehicles rolled over, and the suspect vehicle caught fire. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital.
• A black bear sow with cub was reported at 6:25 p.m. June 19 in the 9000 block of 71st Street N.
• A White Bear Lake woman, 53, was issued a written warning June 20 on Manning Avenue N. and Dellwood Road N. for expired registration and failure to change the address on her driver's license.
• A North Branch man, 36, was arrested on an Isanti County warrant June 21 at the Cedar Ridge facility in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. following two unsuccessful warrant service attempts earlier that day. En route to the scene, deputies were advised that the subject had set off a fire extinguisher and had inhaled some of the powder inside. Officials at the Washington County jail refused to take the subject due to the fire extinguisher inhalation, and a meeting was set up in Forest Lake for Isanti County to pick up the subject.
Mahtomedi
• A White Bear Lake woman, 34, was cited June 19 in the 800 block of Stillwater Road for driving after revocation.
• A St. Paul man, 75, was cited June 20 in the 30 block of Birchwood Road for speeding 34 mph in a 25 mph zone after deputies on stop sign patrol observed him stop correctly at the stop sign, then speed up. The driver admitted to speeding and said he was late picking up his grandkids from school.
