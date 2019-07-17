The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident in the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue on June 25 reported receiving texts of his own Facebook pictures from a New York area code, along with pictures of dead bodies. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant to block the number.
Grant
• Three youths were formally banned from their friend's grandfather's property on 79th Street N. June 25 after the three went to the grandfather's shed without permission. Although nothing was damaged or stolen, the complainant and his grandfather both wanted the youths banned.
Mahtomedi
• A resident in the 600 block of Edgegate Parkway reported his house and van egged overnight June 20-21. The complainant told deputies he had been having problems with his daughter's ex-boyfriend. His daughter's friend's house in Birchwood was also egged that same night.
• A resident in the 900 block of Woodland Drive on June 21 reported being scammed by someone who spoofed her friend's Facebook account, telling her she had won a lot of money and to call a certain number to win. The complainant called the number and gave the unknown party important personal information. After the complainant realized her mistake, she started receiving text messages and scam alert messages from Facebook. The complainant then canceled her bank accounts, changed passwords and took other identity defending measures. So far, the complainant is not out any money.
• A resident in the 200 block of Warner Avenue S. on June 22 reported a bicycle stolen.
• A St. Paul man, 43, was cited June 22 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for tabs that expired in 2018. The motorist said he thought he'd already paid for his registration this year.
• An unidentified juvenile was arrested June 22 on Century Avenue and Wildwood Avenue for gross misdemeanor driving after revocation, no insurance and no seat belt after deputies on routine patrol observed the driver passing them without wearing a seat belt. A mobile data computer check showed the driver's revoked status. The driver was taken into custody and the uninsured vehicle towed.
Willernie
• An unidentified youth, 17, was arrested June 24 in the 300 block of Kimberly Road for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, intentional assault and underage smoking following an altercation about his strange behavior and for not following family rules. When an adult female removed an Xbox from the subject's room he pushed her, causing her to scrape her arm. The subject then took a chef's knife, pointed it at three people in the residence and made as if to attack them with the knife.
• A resident in the 100 block of Wildwood Road on June 24 reported a recurring unauthorized charge to her bank account dating back to November. The complainant said she had lost her tablet in October and that it may have contained her bank account information. Deputies advised the complainant to open a new bank account.
• Two brothers, 11 and 13, were reported June 24 on Warner Avenue S. for arguing and physically fighting. Deputies spoke to the boys individually about better ways to handle their anger.
