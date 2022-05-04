The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A resident in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. on April 4 reported his cell phone stolen. After Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies spoke to staff, however, it was determined that patients have their cell phones taken as part of the treatment process.
• A student of Mahtomedi High School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. on April 8 reported his wallet missing. All credit and debit cards have been canceled, and no attempts to use the cards had been reported to the bank at the time of the report.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Inwood Court N. on April 9 reported a catalytic converter stolen over the previous three days.
• Multiple catalytic converter thefts were reported April 10 at Advance Self-Storage in the 11000 block of 60th Street.
Mahtomedi
• Suspicious vehicles reported in a parking lot on Woodland Drive at 11:34 p.m. April 3 turned out to belong to a couple having a parental meeting about child custody.
• A Woodland Drive resident reported a window of a vehicle broken in April 4 and a phone taken from inside.
• A Shamrock Drive resident on April 4 reported receiving scam text messages.
• A Warner Avenue S. resident reported a catalytic converter theft on April 5.
• An Eastgate Parkway resident on April 6 reported a license plate stolen.
• An assault was reported April 7 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
• A suspicious vehicle reported April 7 on McGregor Avenue N. turned out to have been parked legally.
• A Park Avenue resident on April 7 reported her ex-husband for arriving at her residence and threatening her and other members of the household.
• An order for protection (OFP) violation was reported April 9 on Loretta Lane.
Willernie
• An ongoing property dispute on Kimberly Avenue was reported April 9. Deputies advised both parties to stay away from each other. On April 10, deputies were again called out to this scene of a property dispute. One of the parties had recently contacted Washington County to certify a survey of the property line and had started to build a fence along the associated stake line. The property owner on the other side of the stake line parked his truck across the property line to obstruct the fence installation. When deputies advised the truck owner to move his truck off the neighbor's property, he complied without incident. However, a pop-up trailer is still staged on the property line, obstructing full construction of the fence line, and parties are currently going through civil process for the remainder of the dispute.
