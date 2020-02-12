The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident on Birchwood Lane on Jan. 17 reported mail taken from a mailbox on Dec. 26.
Dellwood
• A resident on LaCosta Drive on Jan. 14 reported a scam attempt.
Grant
• A female motorist was cited Jan. 5 on Dellwood Road N. and Jamaca Avenue N. for driving after suspension following a traffic stop for illegal window tint, during which Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies discovered her suspended status and tested her windows to be 29% light admittance. The window tint was well under the legal requirement of 50%. She was allowed to drive long enough to move her vehicle to a nearby parking lot before looking for a valid driver.
• A Minnesota male was cited at 10:01 p.m. Jan. 9 in the 9100 block of Manning Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance, after being pulled over for a missing headlight and providing proof of insurance that expired in 2019. He was verbally warned about the headlight.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 88th Street N. on Jan. 15 reported responding to a problem with her computer by calling a party she thought was Microsoft. Instead, she thinks she may have given dishonest persons remote access to her computer. The subjects in question did not get any money but may have obtained personal information. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant about who else she should contact to make sure her accounts and information were secure.
• On request, deputies provided extra school zone patrol in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. Jan. 16 and conducted only one stop for distracted driving. They also found paperwork, which they returned to the owner.
Mahtomedi
• An ice house was reported lost on Park Avenue and Juniper Street Jan. 6 after it apparently fell off a truck.
• A male motorist was cited at 12:24 a.m. Jan 7 on westbound Wildwood Road and Century Avenue for speeding 54 mph in a 45 mph zone after east-facing deputies on Wildwood Road at Lincolntown Avenue clocked him at 57 mph. The driver said he thought he had maintained the posted speed limit throughout his trip up Wildwood Road.
• A resident of 69th Street N. reported financial cards were taken from his unlocked vehicle overnight Jan. 8-9. The cards were used fraudulently.
• An unidentified driver was cited Jan. 9 on Homewood Avenue for failure to drive with due care after he was clocked at 66 mph in a 50 mph zone.
• A resident of Dunbar Way reported theft of mail from a mailbox Jan. 10.
• An unknown male was reported at 10:53 p.m. Jan. 10 for pushing a female off a bar stool at an establishment on Mahtomedi Avenue. All parties had left when deputies arrived at the scene, but one of the persons suspected to be involved had left his credit card behind after paying the tab.
• A resident on Wildwood Road reported the theft of a license plate Jan. 11.
• A resident of Warner Way reported his home egged at 11:00 p.m. Jan. 11.
• A male carrying a case of beer on Mahtomedi Avenue and Iris Street was reported for carrying a case of beer and causing damage to parked cars Jan. 11. Deputies could not locate a man swinging a case of beer around or any damaged vehicles in that area.
• Vandalism was reported on Wildwood Road Jan. 13.
• Mail theft was reported Jan. 14 on Park Avenue.
• A citation for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance was issued at 8:42 a.m. Jan. 14 on Stillwater Road.
• An ongoing dispute between roommates at Century College in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. was reported Jan. 14.
• A wallet was reported stolen Jan. 15 from the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
• Credit card fraud was reported Jan. 15 in the 1000 block of Dunbar Way.
• A resident on Heidi Lane on Jan. 16 reported a fraudulent account opened in her name. Charges were then made to that account.
• A resident on Mahtomedi Avenue reported receiving a message on social media Jan. 16 from a random party telling him he had scammed them out of money. Deputies advised the complainant the message was an obvious phishing scam. The complainant suffered no financial loss.
• A citation for cell phone use while driving was issued Jan. 16 on Warner Avenue N. at Wood Street.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Park Avenue reported an older model Jeep driving through the area knocking over trash cans Jan. 17. Deputies could not find the Jeep but did locate one tipped garbage can.
• A resident on Greenwood Street reported her garage door being open after she closed it Jan. 17. Deputies checked the interior of the garage before clearing the area. Nothing suspicious was found, and nothing was missing.
• Burglary was reported Jan. 17 on 69th Street N. An arrest was made after a short investigation.
• A green pickup truck was reported Jan. 18 for popping a wheelie in the 1000 block of Park Avenue and striking the neighbor's mailbox. Deputies were able to straighten out the mailbox. Deputies advised the complainant to call them back if he saw the subject vehicle coming back off the lake.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 12:13 a.m. Jan. 9 on westbound Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• An unknown driver was cited at 3:06 p.m. Jan. 9 on Hilton Trail N. at the Highway 36 ramp for failure to drive with due care.
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 11 on westbound Highway 36 for driver's license violation after being pulled over for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the median. The motorist said he was only speeding 65 mph and handed deputies an old Wisconsin driver's license even though he had been living in Minnesota since September. The driver was verbally warned about the speed.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 8:11 p.m. Jan. 11 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 66 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the median, who observed him move over to the slower lane to catch up and pass other vehicles on the right. The driver said he was only going 60 mph and was using the right lane to get over to take I-694.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 11 on westbound Highway 36 near Hilton Trail N. for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the median, who clocked him at 70 mph. After the driver stated he was going 72 mph, his attitude was described as good and his speed was reduced on the citation.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 on westbound Highway 36 near I-694 for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the median, who clocked him at 71 mph. The driver said he thought he was going 70 mph.
• An unknown Minnesota motorist was cited at 10:09 p.m. Jan. 11 on westbound Highway 36 near Hilton Trail N. for speeding 66 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the median, who clocked him at 73 mph. The driver was verbally warned about failure to provide current proof of insurance.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 10:43 p.m. Jan. 11 on westbound Highway 36 near Hilton Trail N. for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the median, who clocked him at 70 mph.
Willernie
• A Mahtomedi woman was cited at 11:17 a.m. Jan. 7 on eastbound Stillwater Road for misdemeanor theft after she shoplifted a $3 can of Four Loco malt beverage from a nearby liquor store. Deputies located the subject near the Mahtomedi fire station carrying an opened can of the beverage, after having recognizing her from previous contacts on foot. The subject told deputies she was refused service after store staff said she was drunk and that they would not sell her more liquor. The subject said she had her credit card in hand to pay but was refused. The subject added that she took the can because she wanted to “drink alcohol today.” When she said she'd refuse to return the can, deputies advised her that she had been “trespassed” from the store at their request.
• The driver of a gray SUV will be mailed a citation as of Jan. 11 after she drove through a school bus stop arm at 8:53 a.m. Jan. 6 in the 5000 block of Warner Avenue S. The bus was traveling south on Warner Avenue S., and the subject vehicle was traveling north. The bus driver flashed her amber lights, followed by her red lights. When the bus driver saw the SUV still moving forward, she honked at the SUV, which continued under the stop arm. Students were arriving at the sidewalk during the time of the incident.
• A license plate was reported stolen Jan. 15 from Sargent Road.
