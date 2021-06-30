The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A person driving a “dually” was reported May 28 in the area of Jody Avenue N. and Jody Avenue Court N. for going through trash cans in the area and possibly dumping landscaping debris and trash in several of the cans.
• A westbound motorist in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. was verbally warned May 28 for having only one working headlight and was issued a “Lights On” voucher for the headlight.
• A sister reported her sister for being on their father's property in the 10000 block of 83rd Street at 5:00 a.m. May 30 as part of an ongoing dispute about their late father's property. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant that unless her sister was threatening her, stealing or damaging things, she had every right to be on their father's property. If the complainant wanted to keep her sister off the property, she would have to take out an order for protection against her sister, deputies said.
• An unidentified motorist was cited June 1 on Jamaca Avenue N. and Dellwood Road N. for expired registration.
• An unknown person was arrested on a warrant June 2 in the 9000 block of 83rd Street N.
• A suspicious male reported for walking along Highway 96 at Jamaca Avenue N. at 2:23 a.m. June 3 turned out to be just a man walking from Minneapolis to a church in Stillwater. Deputies gave him a lift to Stillwater.
• A motorist was cited June 3 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding.
Mahtomedi
• A driver was cited May 25 on Hilton Trail N. and 70th Street N. for driving after revocation and possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for expired registration and an obstructed plate.
• An unidentified male was arrested on a warrant at 10:42 p.m. May 25 on Stillwater Road after the complainant alerted deputies that a person with warrants was at the address. After a brief foot chase, the subject was taken into custody.
• Staff at the Holiday gas station 8 on Stillwater Road reported a shoplifting incident May 27 and said the party was subsequently trespassed from the premises.
• A driver was cited for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle May 30 on Century Avenue and Long Lake Road.
• An unknown person was arrested for assault May 30 at a treatment facility on Quail Street.
• An air compressor was reported stolen from Warner Avenue S. over the weekend of May 28-31.
• Two persons were arrested for narcotics at 12:17 a.m. June 1 on Century Avenue and Long Lake Road.
Pine Springs
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 7:26 p.m. May 28 on Highway 36 for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies, who clocked him on radar at 495 feet. Three other motorists were cited for speeding at that location within half an hour.
• A westbound motorist on Highway 36 at the southbound ramp to I-694 was cited May 30 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar at 619 feet. Three other drivers were cited that day for speeding at that location.
ª A motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:00 a.m. June 2 on Hilton Trail and 64th Street N. and his vehicle was forfeited.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited June 3 on eastbound Highway 36 at the Hilton Trail ramp for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary squads, who clocked him on radar at 366 feet. Fifteen other motorists were cited for speeding at that same location that afternoon between 2:12 p.m. and 7:21 p.m.
Willernie
• A purse was reported stolen May 31 from the 800 block of Stillwater Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.