The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A suspicious person reported in a park in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. at 11:52 p.m. July 26 turned out to be a juvenile watching the lightning. The youth was verbally warned about being in the park after hours.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested July 31 on 60th Street N. and Manning Avenue N. for felony DWI after being pulled over for felony driving after revocation, ignition interlock violation and gross misdemeanor license restriction violation.
• A couple in the 7000 block of Keats Avenue N. on July 31 reported a scam in progress. When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, the complainant was in the process of dealing with a male claiming to be from Apple Support who promised to “unhack” the complainant’s computer if he read the numbers of $200 in Google play cards he had bought from CVS to the male on the phone.
Mahtomedi
• A bicycle was reported stolen July 27 from the 100 block of Glenmar Avenue. When a youth was later seen riding the bike, the bike owners were summoned to identify it. The youth said he found the bike in a park and took it. The bike’s owners said they didn’t want the youth charged.
• Two youths face burglary charges after the owner of the Jessie Tomme Salon on Stillwater Road responded to her business alarm at 4:37 p.m. July 28 and found the salon’s back door kicked in. After a short investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspects.
• A woman walking along the paths in Wedgewood Park on Mahtomedi Avenue at 4:30 a.m. July 29 reported that a man on the path had reached out and touched both of her arms. The complainant said she ran away but was not chased.
• A child’s black bike was reported found July 29 near the fire station on Hallam Avenue N. near Huron Street.
• A Mahtomedi resident reported receiving a scam phone call July 30 from a party claiming to be from Xcel Energy and threatening to cut off her service immediately if she did not pay money. The complainant recognized the scam and hung up.
Pine Springs
• A Minneapolis man, 54, was cited July 24 on westbound Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. The driver admitted to speeding but said he’d only “put the hammer down” for a few seconds.
• An unidentified youth was cited July 31 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol
Willernie
• A resident in the 400 block of Stillwater Road on July 24 reported the theft of a $130 freestyle Mongoose bike from the back of her garage after she may have forgotten to close the door before she left.
• Motor vehicle tampering was reported July 29 in the 400 block of Stillwater Road.
