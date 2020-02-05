The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• An ongoing and escalating neighbor dispute on Wildwood Avenue over the property line and whose snow pile was entitled to occupy that boundary was reported Dec. 30. The verbal argument was quickly followed by snow flying into driveways from both directions. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies persuaded the feuding neighbors to stay away from each other for the rest of the evening. The combatants complied, due largely to a threat that they both would receive citations if they made deputies come out there again.
Dellwood
• A resident on Overlook Road on Dec. 31 reported receiving a Chase Freedom credit card that she never applied for. The complainant said she thought someone had fraudulently opened the account.
• A resident on Bayhill Road on Jan. 3 reported that her son had received 20 prank calls from a private number between Dec. 14-20. The complainant said that the calls stopped immediately after the complainant's husband answered the phone and “told the silence on the other end” to stop calling. The complainant said she wanted to document the calls and the fact that her son was bullied and sexually harassed at school. Deputies advised changing her number.
Grant
• A Grant man was arrested at the request of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) Jan. 2 in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. on a HCSO disorderly conduct warrant.
• A resident of the 10000 block of 75th Street N. on Jan. 2 reported a check stolen from his mailbox. The suspect had tried to cash the check at a local bank. The suspect's driver's license and the original check were collected and placed into evidence.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Juniper Street reported a greeting card with nothing of value inside taken from her mailbox overnight Dec. 28-29.
• A strange man reported for prowling around a front yard in the 1000 block of Park Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Dec. 29 and chased off by the complainant's dog turned out to be a deer, after a surveillance video was reviewed.
• Three juvenile males were arrested on Stillwater Road following a report of a fight at 4:52 a.m. Dec. 29. On arrival at the scene, deputies noted the obvious indication of a fight and found two of the youths had warrants for their arrest.
• A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 29 from a residence in the 900 block of Stillwater Road.
• An SOS from someone having an emergency on White Bear Lake at 7:29 p.m. Dec. 29 turned out to be several ice fishermen in no danger at all who admitted to shining the SOS signal with their flashlights for no given reason. Multiple agencies sped to the scene of a reported person falling through the ice. The Mahtomedi Fire and Rescue team using an airboat to search the lake eventually located the fishermen.
• A business owner on Wildwood Road on Dec. 30 reported a $750 catalytic converter cut off a plow parked in their back lot.
• A vehicle reported stolen Jan. 1 from the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. turned out to have only been moved by the complainant's friend.
• Forced burglary of an occupied residence on Old Wildwood Road was reported Jan. 1.
• A resident of Hallam Curve reported finding his mailbox opened Jan. 1. The complainant said he didn't know if he was missing any mail, but he saw numerous mailboxes opened on his street. A resident on Hickory Street on Jan. 2 reported five open mailboxes on her street and mail from her neighbor lying in the snowbank. A resident on Stillwater Road reported a package stolen from the common mailbox area. Available video footage of that last incident is pending.
• An unidentified male was arrested Jan. 2 on Stillwater Road on a felony warrant. During the arrest, the suspect actively resisted and tried to flee.
• A broken and abandoned bicycle was found by deputies Jan. 3 on Highway 244 just east of Wedgewood Drive and left for disposal by the public works department.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Jan. 4 on westbound Stillwater Road at Warner Avenue N. for tabs that expired in January 2019 after deputies observed him turn left onto Stillwater Road from Hilton Trail N. with expired tabs.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 3:55 a. m. Dec. 28 on northbound I-694 over Highway 36 for tabs that expired in August, a malfunctioning headlight and marijuana in a motor vehicle, after being pulled over for both equipment violations and the heavy marijuana fumes billowing from the vehicle. An even stronger odor of pot at the traffic stop lead to a search of the vehicle, which uncovered a baggie full of the stuff and a half-used joint in the driver's door handle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.