The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies issued citations during the morning of Nov. 4 to two different motorists for rolling the stop signs on White Pine Lane and in the 700 block of Hall Avenue. Deputies conducted six directed patrols from Nov. 1-5 for stop sign rolling on Hall Avenue, White Pine Lane, Jay Street and Cedar Street.
• A third motorist was cited Nov. 5 for rolling the stop sign at the intersection of Cedar Street and Hall Avenue. The motorist did not find sanctuary by pulling into his nearby driveway, and the traffic stop formalities were conducted there. A fourth motorist was also cited that day for rolling through the stop sign in the 600 block of Hall Avenue.
Grant
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Nov. 1 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Mahtomedi
• A repeat speeder was cited Oct. 30 on Long Lake Road for speeding 47 mph in a 25 mph zone. The driver had been verbally warned last year for speeding in the same area.
• Two cellphones were reported found Oct. 31 on Arcwood Avenue and entered into evidence to be returned to their owner. However, the unlocked phone had no contacts, and the other phone was locked with a passcode.
• A suspicious male reported walking slowly along Highway 244, just east of Old Birchwood Road, on Oct. 31 turned out to be a man picking up trash on the side of the road.
• Indecent exposure was reported at 5:57 p.m. Oct. 31 on East Avenue.
• Motor vehicle tampering was reported overnight Oct. 31-Nov. 1 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue. Vehicle tampering was also reported overnight Nov. 3-4 on Dahlia Street.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Nov. 1 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail for vehicle registration that expired in July.
• A red bike reported abandoned Nov. 2 at the corner of Florence Avenue and Robert Street had been locked to a signpost for two days. On arrival, deputies observed a note taped to the bike's handlebars, with a number for the real owner to call to retrieve the bike. On Nov. 4, the homeowner who found the bike near his property admitted to locking it to the signpost on the corner to prevent someone other than the owner from taking it.
• A View Road resident on Nov. 2 reported the Mahtomedi Public Works Department for installing a soil erosion prevention barrier on his property without his permission and added he had also complained to the Washington County Board of Commissioners about the barrier. Deputies advised the complainant the issue was not criminal, but civil in nature, and they would only document the complaint.
• A motorist was cited at 11:27 p.m. Nov. 2 in the area of Hilton Trail N. and Stillwater Road for failure to provide proof of current insurance, following a traffic stop for only one working headlight.
• A wallet was reported found Nov. 3 at Wildwood Park on Mahtomedi Avenue and turned in to deputies, who were able to return it to its owner.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested Nov. 3 on Long Lake Road for driving a vehicle with license plates that did not belong to that vehicle. The vehicle was towed to the Twin Cities tow and recovery lot.
• A Griffin Court resident on Nov. 3 reported receiving an attempted scam phone call from a party claiming to be Xcel Energy, saying that she needed to pay an additional fee to keep her power on. The complainant hung up on the caller and did not give out any information.
• Deputies cited a motorist for driving after revocation at 12:11 a.m. Nov. 5 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road.
• A Deer Oak Run resident reported a credit card used fraudulently in California Nov. 5.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified motorist was cited Nov. 4 in the 6000 block of Hilton Trail for speeding 62 mph in a 55 mph zone.
