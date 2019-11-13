The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A truck window was reported smashed out Oct. 20 at the Pine Tree Apple Orchard and a purse stolen from the vehicle.
Grant
• While deputies were on the scene of a motor vehicle break-in at 10:16 a.m. Oct. 15 in the Gateway Trail parking lot on Dellwood Road, they noticed a window of another vehicle broken out. As Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies were inspecting the damage, the owner of the second vehicle returned from his walk and advised deputies that nothing had been taken. The owner was given the case number from the incident for insurance purposes.
• A truck containing shop tools was reported stolen Oct. 16 from the 8000 block of 60th Street.
• A contractor leasing a John Deere tractor from the manufacturer reported its window broken out Oct. 16 in the 9000 block of Manning Avenue N.
• A Florida resident staying in the 11000 block of Grenelefe Avenue N. reported personal information stolen Oct. 19 after attempts were made to change his Florida address to another Florida address. Deputies advised the complainant to make the same report to his local law enforcement agency.
• A Minnesota driver was cited Oct. 20 on 80th Street and Jamaca Avenue for driving after revocation after being pulled over for speeding. During the traffic stop deputies conducted computer research and discovered the revoked status. The driver was also verbally warned for speeding and for incorrect license plate tabs.
• Deputies warned a student in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. about stealing from the lunch line Oct. 21 after he had committed the third such incident. If the student stole one more time from the lunch line, deputies said, he would be issued a citation for theft.
• A school staff member in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. on Oct. 22 reported her umbrella stolen from the media center. After reviewing a video of the suspect taking the umbrella and leaving the media center, deputies gathered up the assistant principal and went to interview the alleged thief. The suspect admitted to taking the umbrella but said he could not understand why it was such an issue. After a lengthy chat about theft and responsibility, the thief apologized and returned the umbrella to the staff member.
• A resident in the 8000 block of Jewel Avenue N. on Oct. 22 reported being a victim of the Xcel Energy scam; she'd sent $487.12 to the scammers.
• A silver 2019 F-250 was reported stolen Oct. 22 from the 9000 block of 83rd Street.
• A stolen vehicle was reported recovered Oct. 23 on Dellwood Road N.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Keats Avenue N. on Oct. 23 reported items stolen from a garage.
• A stolen Jet Ski was reported recovered Oct. 24 in the 10000 block of 60th Street N.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Jasmine Trail N. reported receiving an attempted Xcel Energy scam phone call Oct. 24. No information or money was handed over, and the scammers didn't call back.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Warner Avenue reported that a construction truck accidentally came in contact with a CenturyLink communications wire Oct. 18 and caused it to break. The complainant had already reported the damage to utility provider.
• A tobacco business in the Lincoln Square mall in the 3000 block of Century Avenue failed a tobacco compliance check Oct. 18 by selling e-cigarettes to an underage person.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Hallam Avenue N. reported receiving the Xcel scam phone call Oct. 19. The complainant confirmed the scam with Xcel, who advised her to report the call to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Echo Lake Court reported items stolen from a vehicle overnight Oct. 19-20 after the vehicle had been broken into.
• Employees at the BP gas station in the 3000 block of Century Avenue reported two incidents of theft at the station over a two-hour period Oct. 21. The two incidents involved a gas drive-off, followed by an employee stealing cash.
• A Minnesota man was arrested Oct. 21 on East Avenue and Hickory Street on a warrant out of Dakota County after deputies pulled him over for no front license plate and conducted a computer research on the license plate.
• A motorist with engine envy was cited Oct. 22 on westbound Wildwood Road and Century Avenue N. for an illegal red light (not disobeying it, but displaying it) by eastbound deputies who pulled him over for displaying a red light to the front in the center of the hood. The red light consisted of the numbers 392 lit up in red LED lights to identify the engine size. The driver was also verbally warned about decal lettering at the top of the windshield.
• A suspicious male sitting in his vehicle at Katherine Abbott Park at 2:12 p.m. Oct. 22 turned out to be a man just reading a book. More suspicious vehicles at the park turned out to belong to three youths out walking through the park — and not juveniles with window-breaking tools and mischief on their minds, as originally suspected.
Pine Springs
• A catch-me-if-you-can motorist was cited at 6:13 a.m. Oct. 20 on westbound Highway 36 just east of I-694 for speeding 77 mph in a 65 mph zone after deputies had to travel 90 mph just to catch up to her to conduct the traffic stop. The driver only admitted to speeding 65 mph in a 60 mph zone. She was verbally warned for not having her driver's license in her possession.
Willernie
• A patron of Frigaard's Bar on Stillwater Road reported her wallet stolen Oct. 20 while she was there.
• A resident in the 800 block of Stillwater Road on Oct. 23 reported her townhouse egged.
