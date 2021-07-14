The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Road rage was reported at 8:40 a.m. June 16 on Wildwood Avenue after a resident flipped off the driver of a construction materials delivery truck for blocking the roadway. The resident verbally harassed the truck driver, who became angry.
Grant
• A driver who ran over bags of mulch at a local business was arrested for DWI at 5:22 p.m. June 12 in the 10000 block of 60th Street N., following a complaint of intoxicated behavior. As deputies rushed to the scene, dispatch advised them that the vehicle was fleeing the scene. Deputies caught up to the subject, who showed obvious signs of impairment. The driver performed poorly on the field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol content of 0.12.
• Road rage and property damage was reported June 17 on Keats Avenue N. and 75th Street after an unidentified party threw a metal lock at the complainant's vehicle.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 5:26 a.m. June 19 on 75th Street N. and Manning Avenue N. for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, after deputies pulled the driver over for crossing the fog line several times.
Mahtomedi
• A business in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road reported an employee for stealing from the store June 11.
• A Woodland Drive resident reported items taken from his vehicle June 12 as part of an ongoing issue.
• Deputies in their unmarked squad car observed a motorist to their left manipulating a cell phone in her hand while waiting at the red light on eastbound Hilton Trail N. and Stillwater Road June 14 and cited her for hands-free cell phone violation. The driver said she knew she wasn't supposed to be on the phone and was checking her work email.
• Multiple juveniles reported at Mahtomedi Beach in the 1000 block of Park Avenue after hours at 10:49 p.m. June 14 were asked to leave. Deputies took two additional calls this week of juveniles at Mahtomedi Beach after hours but advised the complainants that the city lengthened the beach hours until 10 p.m., so the juveniles were not there after hours yet.
• Deputies on water patrol stopped a boat June 16 on White Bear Lake for careless operation and being within 150 feet of another making wake. They stopped a jet ski operator less than one hour later for violating the sunset rule.
• A suspected burglary reported June 18 in Ledgestone Drive after the resident reported her service door closed and garage door open turned out to be the result of a series of minor events. The service door was shut by the wind, and the complainant simply forgot to close the garage door.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited June 18 on northbound Mahtomedi Avenue at Juniper Street for violating the hands-free cell phone law, after southbound deputies on patrol in their marked squads clocked her on radar at 41 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Pine Springs
• Deputies on stationary patrol cited a Wisconsin motorist June 19 on eastbound Highway 36 for not wearing a seat belt. When deputies conducted the traffic stop, the driver was still not wearing the seat belt.
