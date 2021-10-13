The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• An unknown motorist was cited Sept. 7 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for failure to drive with due care after he was observed entering Birchwood Village from Birchwood Road at the speed of 36 mph in a 20 mph zone.
Grant
• A key fob to a Cooper mini was reported found Sept. 7 in the 10000 block of 60th Street N. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies entered the key fob into evidence.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Sept. 7 on Manning Avenue N. and 80th Street N. for stoplight violation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies on patrol observed his eastbound vehicle on 75th Street N. approach the red light at Manning Avenue and turn left. His maneuvers just prior to the turn included signaling to turn right and moving into the right lane before signaling left and cutting across all the traffic lanes to turn left on the red light. The driver will be mailed the citation due to printer failure in the squad.
• A driver with an attitude was cited Sept. 8 in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for hands-free cell phone violation after deputies observed him holding the phone in his right hand as he passed them. Deputies could see the phone’s screen illuminated, indicating the phone was actually being used at that moment and not just stored in the hand. The driver told deputies he was on his way to a job and had just received a text message requesting his ETA. Deputies noted that the driver’s admission was captured on body camera, after he disputed with them and demanded to be given a break.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 6:56 a.m. Sept. 10 in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for gross misdemeanor driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance following a traffic stop for following too closely to another vehicle. During the stop, deputies conducted a mobile data computer (MDC) check of the registered owner and discovered his license had been revoked for having had numerous convictions within the past 10 years for failure to provide proof of insurance.
Mahtomedi
• A juvenile brandishing an Airsoft gun was reported at 7:19 a.m. Sept. 9 on Warner Avenue N.
• A motorist was cited Sept. 9 in the 100 block of East Avenue for speeding 42 mph in a 25 mph zone.
• An abandoned Mongoose bike was reported found Sept. 9 near the creek on the side of Wildwood Road. The bike appeared to have been left for some time, considering its broken chain and brakes stuck in the locked position. Deputies took the bike to the law enforcement center after confirming that it had not been reported stolen.
Pine Springs
• The driver of a white SUV was cited Sept. 5 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the center median, who clocked him on radar at 911 feet. Although the odor of alcohol was present on the driver and two passengers, and the driver admitted to having a drink, he was released because the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus test came up negative. The driver’s attitude was described as good.
• A motorcyclist was cited Sept. 6 in the 6000 block of Hilton Trail N. for driving after revocation and verbally warned for no motorcycle endorsement, speeding and failure to provide proof of insurance.
Willernie
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Sept. 5 from a Kimberly Road address.
• A motorist was cited Sept. 8 on Stillwater Road for failure to drive with due care after he was pulled over for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.
