The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• Troon Court residents reported juveniles for throwing objects at their house during the afternoon of Oct. 14.
Grant
• Residents in the 11000 block of Isleton Avenue N. on Oct. 9 reported an attempted scam using the Target Circle app. Scammers pretend to be Target Circle representatives to trick members into handing over vital financial and personal information.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop Oct. 10 in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding and hands-free cell phone violation.
• An unidentified individual was arrested on a warrant Oct. 14 in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Oct. 15 for crossing the solid double yellow centerline while passing in the 7000 block of Manning Avenue N.
• A male was arrested for trespassing Oct. 15 in the 9000 block of 75th Street N.
Mahtomedi
• An unidentified individual was arrested on a warrant at 1:57 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail N. after deputies responded to a report of someone hindering traffic.
• Five juveniles previously banned from an establishment in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road were reported Oct. 10 for being on scene again.
• Residents on 69th Street N. on Oct. 11 reported two loans fraudulently taken out in their name.
• A motorist was arrested at 11:44 p.m. Oct. 11 in the area of Quail Street and Mahtomedi Avenue after deputies responded to a vehicle stopped in the road, impeding the flow of traffic. During the traffic stop, deputies ran the license plate number of the vehicle's registered owner through their mobile computer database and discovered the driver's status. The tabs on the vehicle had also expired.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Oct. 12 on southbound Mahtomedi Avenue at Spruce Street for displaying license plate tabs that expired in 2019.
• Loretta Lane residents on Oct. 14 reported a credit card account opened in their name at Bank of America.
• Scrap was reported stolen continually from a Wildwood Road address at 3:26 a.m. Oct. 15.
• A vehicle hit-and-run reported at 10:05 p.m. Oct. 15 on Long Lake Road turned out not to have been a hit-and-run, because the vehicle was not actually hit, after all. Deputies had already arrived on scene when the complainant realized that fact.
Pine Springs
• A westbound motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 1:01 a.m. Oct 15 on Highway 36 over Hilton Trail N., after deputies conducted a traffic stop for expired registration.
