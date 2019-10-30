The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A disappointed Uber rider on Dellwood Road N. at Dellwood Avenue at 2:53 a.m. Oct. 6 reported her driver for taking her to Mahtomedi instead of Eagan, as she requested. However, when Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies inspected the Uber driver's phone, they saw that the rider's request had been made to go to Pine Street in Mahtomedi. The rider then told deputies she wanted to go to that Mahtomedi address, after all. On closer inspection of the rider, deputies noted signs of intoxication. A second Uber driver was arranged to take the complainant to the Pine Street destination.
Grant
• An office trailer in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. was reported damaged overnight Oct. 6-7, with tools and equipment stolen.
• A $2,600 Tom Ford purse was reported stolen Oct. 9 from a vehicle parked at Jamaca Avenue N. and Jeffrey Blvd. N. after a passenger side window was smashed out.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Ridgeway Court reported his house egged overnight Oct. 5-6. There are no suspects.
• Marijuana and related items were seized from the occupants of two vehicles parked at Wildwood Park at 1:33 a.m. Oct. 6, after deputies came upon the vehicles in the park after it was closed. All the occupants were sitting in one of the vehicles, and deputies could smell the odor of fresh pot coming from the vehicle. The driver handed deputies a small bag containing pot, and deputies then conducted a vehicle search for the other items. The marijuana and paraphernalia were seized to be logged into evidence and destroyed. The occupants were all released on the scene.
• A stolen vehicle was reported recovered at the Lincoln Place Apartments on Stillwater Oct. 6 after the owner of the vehicle tracked it to that location. The vehicle was unoccupied but was damaged with items missing.
• An unlocked vehicle with the keys inside was reported stolen Oct. 6 while parked curbside on Birch Street.
• A resident on Hidden Oaks Court reported unauthorized transactions to her debit card Oct. 6.
• A male driver was cited Oct. 7 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for use of a wireless communications device while operating a motor vehicle by northbound deputies. Deputies were stopped at a red light and observed him to their right holding a phone over the center console as he waited for the light to change. The driver was also given a verbal warning for wrong address on driver's license.
• A female driver was cited Oct. 8 on Century Avenue and Long Lake Road for use of a wireless communications device while operating a motor vehicle by southbound deputies who observed her talking on a cellphone as she waited at the light.
• A juvenile male was arrested Oct. 8 on Hickory Street on a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office felony warrant for fleeing in a motor vehicle, after a report of several juvenile males going door to door soliciting money for a White Bear Lake High School boys' basketball team fundraiser. After clearing the boys for illegal solicitation, the computer returned with information about the outstanding warrant on file for one of them.
• A resident on Hallam Avenue S. on Oct. 8 reported Halloween decorations stolen from her yard.
• A resident on Stillwater Road reported finding a bag of junk in his yard Oct. 9.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was arrested at midnight Oct. 6 on Highway 36 at Hilton Trail N. for DWI; his plates were impounded and placed into evidence. The motorist registered 0.17 in the field sobriety test.
Willernie
• A dog-on-dog biting incident was reported Oct. 6 on Paddington Road.
• A resident of Stillwater Road reported a vehicle stolen following an assault at 12:46 a.m. Oct. 9.
