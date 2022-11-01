The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A southbound motorist in the 10000 block of Dellwood Avenue was cited Sept. 27 for failure to provide proof of insurance after he was pulled over for appearing to look down at a phone when he passed deputies. The front license plate of the vehicle was also situated on the dash of the vehicle and unreadable. The driver admitted to looking down at his phone for directions and presented insurance papers that expired in 2019. Deputies advised the motorist on how to present proof of insurance at court.
Grant
• An aggressive intoxicated male was reported at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 25 in the 6000 block of Manning Avenue for pushing people and attempting to drive. When deputies arrived on scene, all parties agreed to leave the area via Uber.
• A purse was reported stolen Sept. 26 from Logger's Trail Golf Course in the 11000 block of 80th Street N.
Mahtomedi
• A resident in the 1000 block of Hallam Avenue N. reported receiving a phone call Sept. 25 from a spoofed WCSO number and person claiming to be a Sheriff Osterman. The fake sheriff advised her that she had a warrant out against her and needed to pay money to avoid being arrested.
• The back window of a vehicle in the 1000 block of Griffin Avenue was reported smashed sometime during the day Sept. 26.
• Juveniles were reported Sept. 26 for operating an orange moped on the walking path between Lincolntown Avenue and Piccadilly Square. Deputies arriving on scene found the moped abandoned without any kind of registration and had it towed to Stillwater until its owner could be found. On Sept. 27, juveniles were reported for riding scooters on the sidewalk in front of a building on Mahtomedi Avenue. On Oct. 1, more juveniles were reported for driving along Edgecumbe Drive and throwing golf balls at mailboxes, street signs and a bicyclist.
Pine Springs
• A black bear was reported for rummaging around the 6000 block of Hilton Court N. at 11:27 p.m. Sept. 30. On arrival, deputies discovered a trash can on its side and garbage in the driveway. While looking over the surroundings, deputies found the bear in a tree at a residence and scared it away using their squad lights and a lot of noise.
