The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
•A motorist was cited Sept. 11 in the area of Dellwood Avenue and Yellow Birch Road for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance. The license plates were impounded and the vehicle was towed. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies cited another motorist Sept. 13 on Dwinnell Avenue for a moving violation.
Grant
• A business owner in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. on Sept. 11 reported that a store employee had found money and a Minnesota driver's license near the establishment's dumpster.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Sept. 13 in the 6000 block of Manning Avenue N. for semaphore violation. They pulled another motorist over Sept. 15 in the 9000 block of Manning Avenue N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone. A third motorist was cited for speeding at 3:11 a.m. Sept. 16 in the area of Dellwood Road N. and Kimbro Avenue N.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Ideal Avenue N. on Sept. 15 reported finding two full THCP+THC-H+Delta 11 live resin containers in his mailbox. (The flavors were Strawberry Haze and Razzberry Kush). Because the containers were filled with THC, the complainant wanted deputies to dispose of them. Deputies placed the items in the evidence room at the law enforcement center.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 80th Street N. on Sept. 16 reported $17,895.10 in fraudulent charges to his bank account.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies conducted a DWI arrest in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road at 12:18 a.m. Sept. 12.
• Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle at 4:56 a.m. Sept. 12 following a two-car accident on Mahtomedi Avenue.
• An unidentified motorist was cited for failing at his duty to drive with due care at 6:34 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 1300 block of Mahtomedi Avenue, after he was pulled over for speeding 47 mph in a 30 mph zone.
• A Forest Avenue resident reported a motor vehicle tampered with overnight Sept. 13-14.
• A fight between two groups of girls was reported at 11:23 p.m. Sept. 15 in front of a Stillwater Road address. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the girls involved. No injuries were reported.
• A wallet was reported taken from a motor vehicle parked on Woodland Court at 5:47 a.m. Sept. 17. A Frankland Street resident reported items taken from a motor vehicle at 6:38 a.m., after a window was smashed in for access. Another Frankland Street resident at 8:23 a.m. that same morning reported a motor vehicle had been tampered with.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 6000 block of Warner Road reported an attempted fraud Sept. 13.
• Two bicycles were reported found Sept. 14 at the intersection of Hilton Trail N. and Viking Drive. After being run through the National Crime Information Center database, both serial numbers came back as not stolen.
• Two bicycles and two catalytic converters were reported left Sept. 15 in a no-dumping zone in the area of Viking Drive and Roscoe Road. The U.S. Postal Service employee who reported the incident said the items had been sitting there for the previous three days. Deputies took the items to enter into evidence.
Willernie
• A vehicle was reported stolen Sept. 12 from a Kindross Road residence.
• Deputies conducted a DWI arrest Sept. 16 in the area of Warner Avenue N. and Stillwater Road.
• Multiple juveniles were banned from Skyline Cleaners on Stillwater Road Sept. 17 after they trespassed onto the roof of the business and fled on foot.
