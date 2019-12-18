The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Neighbors reporting each other for shooting off pellet guns and driving four-wheelers were reported Nov. 17 in the 3000 block of East County Line Road. One neighbor admitted to shooting at pop cans in his backyard but denied driving a four-wheeler. His neighbor admitted to having a four-wheeler but denied driving it. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies checked round and round over the area but could not find anyone driving a four-wheeler.
Grant
• A resident in the 9000 block of Ivy Avenue N. on Nov. 15 reported a male hunting on his property after he noticed a strange vehicle parked in front of his house.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Road N. on Nov. 16 reported receiving a scam phone call instructing her to buy three $100 gift cards from Target and to read the numbers to the caller. After the complainant had read one of the numbers to the scammer, she realized it was all a scam and returned the other cards to Target. No personal information was given out.
• A citation was issued Nov. 18 on Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• Suspicious males walking with flashlights through a yard in the 10000 block of Jody Avenue Court N. at 9:21 p.m. Nov. 20 turned out to be two men looking for deer. Deputies advised the complainant about hunting regulations.
• An unknown man was cited at 1:16 a.m. Nov. 22 on westbound Highway 36 at Demontreville Trail N. for driving without a valid driver's license after being pulled over for speeding and crossing the fog line several times. The driver admitted to knowing he couldn't drive without a valid license. Deputies left him to find a ride as they were dispatched to another call.
• After he’d hit a parked vehicle, a son was arrested at 2:13 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 10000 block of 69th Street N. for DWI and leaving the scene of a crash. The subject's father was on the scene of the crashed vehicle and stated his son was the driver of a truck that hit the parked vehicle and where to find him. Deputies went to the son's residence and found him hiding behind a tree.
Mahtomedi
• An adult female was cited Nov. 14 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail N. for driving after revocation after deputies on patrol received an automatic license plate reader hit on her vehicle as it passed them. The driver told deputies she was at a nonemergency doctor's appointment.
• A homeowner on Dunbar Knoll reported his house toilet-papered at 10:47 p.m. Nov. 14 by several juveniles who'd arrived on the scene in two vehicles. The complainant noticed the toilet paper while the juveniles were still on the scene and ran outside to confront them. He reached one of the vehicles just before it sped away. The escape vehicle caused the complainant to lose his balance and fall. The complainant said he thought his daughter might know who the culprits were. The investigation continues.
• A Minnesota woman was cited Nov. 16 on Lincolntown Avenue and Long Lake Road for speeding 47 mph in a 30 mph zone by deputies who clocked her at 55 mph. The driver was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A Minnesota man was cited Nov. 16 on Wildwood Road and Century Avenue N. for driving after suspension after deputies ran his license plate number and got a hit. The driver admitted to being suspended for failure to pay a reinstatement fee and was advised to park the vehicle and start walking.
• A Lindstrom youth is being sought on two felony warrants after he fled the vehicle in which he was driving at 8:28 a.m. Nov. 17 on Hallam Avenue N. and Hickory Street during a traffic stop initiated after his failure to signal. One of the passengers said the subject was driving her vehicle overnight to intentionally run over mailboxes in the Hugo area. After deputies turned the other two juveniles over to their parents, the mom of the subject-at-large said he hadn't been home for more than a month. Deputies mailed a citation for unsafe equipment and fleeing on foot to the missing youth's mom. The vehicle was towed. The next day deputies twice tried unsuccessfully to arrest the subject after they thought he was at a friend's home on Edith Avenue.
• A burglary was reported overnight Nov. 19-20 on Mahtomedi Avenue. Nothing was reported taken.
• An unidentified motorist was issued a written warning at 7:48 p.m. Nov. 20 on Long Lake Road and Century Avenue for an inoperable license plate light, driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
• Two sets of cross-country skis were reported taken Nov. 21 from an unlocked vehicle on 69th Street N.
• Gas drive-off was reported Nov. 21 from the Holiday station on Stillwater Road.
• A resident on Rose Street reported a package stolen Nov. 21.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue reported contractors trespassing onto his property Nov. 21.
• A resident on Dartmoor Road reported a strange man for yelling out in the street at 3:26 a.m. Nov. 23 and trying to knock on his door. On arrival, deputies found the male wearing only a T-shirt and jeans that were falling down. A tattoo on his head identified him as a Hell's Outcast member. As he was extremely cold and extremely intoxicated. Deputies placed him into the back of their squad car hoping he would thaw out enough to tell them where he was staying. He was unable to do so and was transported to Regions Hospital for evaluation.
• A male was cited Nov. 23 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for no vehicle registration, no proof of insurance and for possession of a stolen vehicle after deputies conducted a random check of his license plate number and found it registered as stolen. In addition, the vehicle the subject was driving didn't match the description of the vehicle registered to the license plate number. The subject admitted to not wanting to register his vehicle in Minnesota and to stealing the license plate. The vehicle remained at the BP station while the subject walked home.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 3000 block of Oakdale Drive on Nov. 18 reported a collection agency for trying to force him to pay a bill that was not his and that they requested a police report before they would leave him alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.