The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies issued a verbal warning to a motorist in the 600 block of Hall Avenue for going the wrong direction on a one-way street Sept. 21.
Grant
• A motorist was cited Sept. 21 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. for failure to drive with due care, after he was pulled over for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone. The driver was also verbally warned for failure to provide proof of insurance.
• Deputies conducted two traffic stops during the afternoon of Sept. 21 for prohibited use of a wireless communication device while driving. The motorist stopped in the 7000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. also received a warning about presenting an expired driver's license. The other motorist was stopped in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
Mahtomedi
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 8:10 a.m. Sept. 19 parked in the St. Jude's parking lot in the 700 block of Mahtomedi Avenue turned out to be people living in their car.
• After Ridge Way residents reported flooding in their home Sept. 19, deputies notified dispatch to put the Mahtomedi Public Works Department in touch with the complainant.
• A Wildwood Court resident reported a possible scam Sept. 19, after she received a phone call from a supposed law firm stating that legal action was filed against her by Washington County. She wanted to know whether the county had civil papers for her. Deputies advised her that they deliver civil papers, but that the county does not make phone calls for civil deliveries. Furthermore, deputies said the county did not have any papers to serve on the complainant, and that she should block this caller. The complainant didn't give out any information to the scammer.
• A male was reported at 10:19 p.m. Sept. 20 for getting out of his vehicle on Stillwater Road to walk around and act strangely.
• Deputies cited a motorist for speeding Sept. 20 in the 300 block of Lincolntown Avenue. On Sept. 21, they cited another motorist for speeding at that same location. The speed limit along that stretch is 25 mph.
• A Wildwood Road business reported an attempted burglary overnight Sept. 20-21, after employees arriving at 6:38 a.m. found the front door smashed. No entry was made.
• Gosiwin Avenue residents reported items stolen from two vehicles sometime overnight Sept. 20-21.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for driving after revocation at 12:19 a.m. Sep. 22 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road, following a traffic stop for no license plates. During the routine search prior to arrest, deputies also discovered marijuana in the vehicle.
• A fight in progress reported Sept. 24 at a group home on Quail Street turned out to be only a verbal dispute.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorcyclist was cited Sept. 18 on westbound Highway 36 over Hilton Trail N. for speeding 96 mph in a 55 mph zone, after eastbound deputies observed him passing several other vehicles at a high rate of speed. The driver admitted to speeding and said he was trying to pass another vehicle.
Willernie
• A noisy disturbance reported at 2 a.m. Sept. 18 on Warner Avenue S. turned out to be multiple adults vacating a residence and appearing to disperse peacefully after a social gathering.
