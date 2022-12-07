The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies on patrol for stop sign violations cited a motorist Nov. 6 for rolling through the stop sign at Jay Street and Hall Avenue.
• A Cedar Street resident reported intentional property damage Nov. 7.
Dellwood
• A fallen tree was reported Nov. 6 for blocking the middle of the road in the area of Apple Orchard Road and Tamarisk Road. The public works department was advised of the concern.
• A motorist was arrested for driving despite three no-proof-of-insurance violations within the past three years, following a Nov. 10 traffic stop in the area of Dellwood Road and Peninsula Road for displaying expired registration and no license plate lights.
Grant
• A child’s toy car was reported in the middle of an intersection in the 8000 block of 80th Street N. Nov. 8, along with other miscellaneous items. Deputies relocated the trash to the side of the road and notified the public works department.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Nov. 9 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for a wireless communication violation. They conducted another traffic stop that day in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. on a vehicle displaying registration that expired in July.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Irish Avenue N. reported a window broken Nov. 10, after finding a small hole in the glass.
• A suspicious silver SUV reported parked in a residential construction area on Lone Oak Trail N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N. at 5:22 p.m. Nov. 11 turned out to belong to the workers who had just completed their shift.
Mahtomedi
• Stillwater Road residents reported the upstairs neighbor’s children for running through their apartment Nov. 5 and causing damage to his ceiling. Management has already been notified.
• A fallen tree was reported Nov. 6 for blocking both lanes of traffic along Warner Road. Deputies stayed on the scene until the Mahtomedi Public Works Department arrived.
• A dog bite was reported Nov. 7 in the area of Greenwood Street and Forest Avenue.
• A Ledgestone Drive resident on Nov. 9 reported that he no longer wanted contact with his mother and asked deputies to convey that information to her. Deputies quickly advised the complainant they would not be making personal phone calls on the complainant’s behalf.
• A male was reported Nov. 10 for stealing his grandmother’s car from an address on Mahtomedi Avenue. The complainant said her grandson was never given permission to use the vehicle and doesn’t possess a valid license.
• Two males were reported for pulling on the door handle in the 1000 block of Prestwick Terrace at 10:19 p.m. Nov. 10. Deputies found four juvenile males at a nearby park, but weren’t sure if they were the males lurking around the complainant’s address.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:10 p.m. Nov. 7 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for failing to drive in a single lane, after westbound deputies observed her vehicle wander all over the place and even drive on the shoulder. When deputies activated their emergency lights for her to pull over, the vehicle slammed on its brakes and stopped in the center lane. The driver could not give a reason for her driving conduct and strenuously denied being on the phone. Her driving technique was captured on squad video for good measure.
