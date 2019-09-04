The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident in the 600 block of Hall Avenue on Aug. 12 reported her neighbor for harassing her about her barking dog as part of an ongoing conflict. As the harassing neighbor stood at the end of the complainant's driveway pretending to call the police, the complainant did that for real. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies noted that they'd received numerous unfounded reports in the past about the dog barking. When deputies explained to the neighbor that the dog wasn't violating an ordinance and proposed coping solutions, the neighbor didn't like any of it and said the dogs should be trained never to bark. The neighbor registered displeasure at being told that prospect was unreasonable. Finally, deputies advised the neighbor to stay away from the complainant and advised the complainant to obtain a harassment restraining order.
Grant
• A St. Paul man, 36, was issued a verbal warning Aug. 11 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue for failure to yield to oncoming traffic while turning left. The careless driving caused oncoming traffic to have to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision.
• A Grant woman, 43, was cited Aug. 13 in the 8000 block of westbound 75th Street N. for displaying tabs that expired in July 2018.
Mahtomedi
• A resident in the 600 block of Gosiwin Court on Aug. 11 reported receiving an email stating that the sender had explicit videos of the complainant and would leak them if he didn't pay $773 to a Bitcoin account. Deputies advised the complainant of the phishing scam and to block the email address, constantly monitor his bank account and not to pay the ransom.
• A Mahtomedi woman, 32, was cited Aug. 11 in the 100 block of Birch Street for passing on the right after deputies observed the vehicle on eastbound Wildwood Road pass a vehicle attempting to turn left onto Birchwood Road by traveling on the shoulder and in the right turn lane. The motorist told deputies she thought the vehicle was using its own left turn lane and that she was on the main road and not the shoulder and turn lane.
• A St. Paul woman, 25, was cited Aug. 11 on East Avenue for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance after deputies spotted the motorist at the intersection of Hilton Trail and Stillwater Road and conducted a computer check. Deputies advised the driver to find other ways of getting to work until she resolved her driving status.
• A Minneapolis man reported receiving notification Aug. 12 from FedEx on Long Lake Road regarding his recent employment application. He stated he didn't apply for a job there and that someone was falsely using his name. Deputies advised the complainant to change all his passwords and monitor his accounts.
Pine Springs
• A resident in the 3000 block of Viking Drive reported mail theft Aug. 15 after she checked her mail the previous evening, but was too busy to remove it from the box. The next morning, she returned to collect her mail only to find it gone.
• A 28-year-old Luck, Wisconsin, man was cited Aug. 15 in the 3000 block of Viking Drive for failure to wear a seat belt and was verbally warned for speeding after deputies observed the beltless motorist on eastbound Highway 36.
